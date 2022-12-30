Drones, missiles pound Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian missiles hit Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather.

Iranian-made exploding drones, which Russia began acquiring this past summer, were launched in a first wave, apparently to bog down air defenses before the cruise missile strikes, the Ukrainian air force said. It said its defense forces had shot down 54 of 69 cruise missiles and had also knocked out drones.

Local officials said attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The strikes also wounded at least seven people across the country, although the toll of the attacks was growing as officials assessed the day's events.

Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with air and sea-based missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Air-raid sirens rang out across the country, and the military activated air-defense systems in Kyiv, the regional administration said.

Ukraine's defense ministry said the attack damaged 18 residential buildings and 10 pieces of critical infrastructure in 10 regions.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of power failures in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices. He said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down 16 missiles over the city but that falling debris had wounded three people, including a 14-year-old girl.

In the southeastern Kyiv district of Bortnychi, an explosion flattened at least one house and broke the doors, roofs and windows of several others nearby.

Yana Denysenko went through broken glass inside her grandparent's home to collect personal items. Though she does not live there, she came immediately after the explosion and found her wounded mother, sister and 14-year-old niece in ambulances.

Denysenko hugged her tearful grandmother Anhelina, who was at work when the explosion happened.

"I'm scared to see all this, how many mothers are crying?" Anhelina said. "I want my children to recover."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks "senseless barbarism."

"There can be no 'neutrality' in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be 'neutral' equals taking Russia's side," Kuleba tweeted.

The White House condemned the strikes as part of Russia's "barbaric war" and pledged to continue to help Ukraine defend itself. "This is another example of Putin's brutality, attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which provides light and heat to Ukrainian civilians," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BACK AND FORTH

After more than 10 months of fighting, Russia and Ukraine are locked in a grinding battle of attrition. The Ukrainian military has reclaimed swaths of Russian-occupied territory in the country's northeast and south, and continues to resist persistent Russia attempts to seize all of the industrial Donbas region in the east.

At the same time, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian power facilities and other key infrastructure in a bid to weaken the country's resolve and force it to negotiate on Russian terms. The time between strikes has increased in recent weeks, though, leading some commentators to theorize Russia is trying to ration its missile supply.

The Ukrainian military has reported success in shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones in earlier attacks but many cities have gone without heat, internet and electricity for hours or days at a time.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a number of energy facilities were damaged during what he said was the 10th such large-scale attack on his country.

"Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year," Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post. He said that emergency blackouts may be necessary "in some areas."

Air-defense weapons shot down four of six cruise missiles near Lviv, in western Ukraine, but the two that got through hit power plants, knocking out 90% of the city's electricity, the mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said in an interview.

"Putin uses the scenario of demoralizing the Ukrainian people," Sadovyi said.

But Lviv will hold out, he said. Diesel generators switched on in hospitals so operations could continue, he said, and the city is well stocked with firewood for emergency heating shelters.

Most of the southern city of Odesa and nearby areas were left without power, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said in a video statement on Thursday evening. Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 21 Russian missiles, he said, but some hit infrastructure.

Amid the barrage, two provinces -- Dnipropetrovsk, in central Ukraine, and Odesa in the south -- preemptively switched off electricity to limit damage in case the grid short-circuited in a strike, a utility company said in a statement. In Kyiv, Klitschko said the strikes had left 40% of the capital without electricity.

Meanwhile, a Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service of Belarus said a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile landed in Belarus early Thursday. It said the missile could have veered off course accidentally and there were no casualties.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said later that the missile was downed by the Belarusian air defense over the western Brest region and fell into a field, according to a statement carried by the state Belta news agency.

Belarus, Russia's close ally, served as a staging ground for Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus' foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to express "strong protest," it said, demanding that Ukraine "conduct a thorough investigation" and "hold those responsible to account."

In response, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that Kyiv was "ready to conduct an objective investigation" of the incident and to invite "authoritative experts" from abroad to participate in it, with a caveat that these experts should come from countries that do not support Russia.

The Pentagon has delivered the first two of eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, which are equipped with radar-guided missiles capable of hitting drones and cruise missiles. Germany supplied the first of four ultramodern Iris-T systems, which are so new that they had never been used on the battlefield, while France and the Netherlands also pledged additional air-defense missiles.

Visiting Washington last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was offered a battery of Patriot missiles, the United States' most advanced ground-based missile defense system. But it is likely to be several months before Ukrainian crews are trained and it is deployed.

Ukraine's air defense capability has been one of the surprise successes of the war, as improved coordination between early-warning systems and the ground-based units responsible for shooting down rockets has helped Kyiv's forces stop a large percentage of Russian strikes.

But Russia's barrages are often so overwhelming -- about 75 missiles are launched in a typical barrage, Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said -- that plenty still get through. And Russia appears to have more weapons in its stockpile, due in part to the growing supply of exploding drones from Iran.

And even successful shoot-downs pose risks as the twisted, silvery metallic debris rains down on cities.

SUMMIT PROPOSAL

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Russia was aiming to "destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse."

Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said Monday that his nation wants a "peace" summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. He said Russia must face a war-crimes tribunal before his country directly talks with Moscow but that other nations should feel free to engage with the Russians.

Commenting on the summit proposal Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed it as "delirious" and "hollow," describing the proposal as a "publicity stunt by Washington that tries to cast the Kyiv regime as a peacemaker."

Russian officials have said that any peace plan can only proceed from Kyiv's recognition of Russia's sovereignty over the regions it illegally annexed from Ukraine in September.

A 10-point peace plan Zelenskyy first presented at a November Group of 20 summit in Bali includes the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Renata Brito and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press and by Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times.

People sit in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



The monument to Catherine II, also known as "Monument to the Founders of Odesa" is seen placed down in Odesa, Ukraine, early Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The decision to dismantle the monument consisting of sculptures of Russian Empress Catherine II and her associates was made recently by Odesa residents by electronic voting. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



People start to remove the monument to Catherine II, also known as "Monument to the Founders of Odesa" in Odesa, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The decision to dismantle the monument consisting of sculptures of Russian Empress Catherine II and her associates was made recently by Odesa residents by electronic voting. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Emergency workers remove debris of a house destroyed following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)



Workers remove part of the monument to Catherine II, also known as "Monument to the Founders of Odesa" in Odesa, Ukraine, early Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The decision to dismantle the monument consisting of sculptures of Russian Empress Catherine II and her associates was made recently by Odesa residents by electronic voting. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



Workers remove the monument to Catherine II, also known as the "Monument to the Founders of Odesa" in Odesa, Ukraine, early Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The decision to dismantle the monument consisting of sculptures of Russian Empress Catherine II and her associates was made recently by Odesa residents by electronic voting. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



Workers remove part of the monument to Catherine II, also known as "Monument to the Founders of Odesa" in Odesa, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The decision to dismantle the monument consisting of sculptures of Russian Empress Catherine II and her associates was made recently by Odesa residents by electronic voting. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)







A boy rides on a carousel Thursday at an amusement park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (The New York Times/Nicole Tung)











