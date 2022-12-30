FYI Calendar: Ice skating, Noon Year’s Eve at Crystal Bridges and more

Today

Preschool Story Time -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Tree Forest -- Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display -- With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides, available through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7 per skating session including skate rental. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Saturday

Noon Year's Eve -- With artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by the exhibition "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," and othe iconic Coca-Cola New Year's toast at noon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Noon Year's Eve -- Celebrate with dancing, party hats, silly pictures and more, then count down to noon, 11:45 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sunday

First Day Hikes -- Devil's Den State Park near Winslow, 9 a.m., meet at the Suspension Bridge, 761-3325; Lake Fort Smith State Park, 10 a.m., meet at the overlook, 369-2469; Hobbs State Park Bashore Trail, 10 a.m., meet at Hidden Diversity Trail Piney Trailhead, 789-5000; Compton Gardens in Bentonville, 10 a.m., 254-3870; Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, 1 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall, 846-2990; Devil's Den State Park, 3 p.m., meet at the stone chimney by the large pavilion, 761-3325. Check with your favorite park for First Day Hikes information.

