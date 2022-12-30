Sections
FYI Calendar: Ice skating, Noon Year’s Eve at Crystal Bridges and more

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Evelyn Guntorius of Rogers, 8, (above) holds Ethan Guntorius, 5, as they skate, Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Lawrence Plaza ice skating rink in Bentonville. The rink will stay open until February 12th, 2023. Visit nwaonline.com/221126Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Today

Preschool Story Time -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas Tree Forest -- Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display -- With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides, available through Jan. 3, 4279 E. Wyman Road in Fayetteville. $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. $7 per skating session including skate rental. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

__

Saturday

Noon Year's Eve -- With artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by the exhibition "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," and othe iconic Coca-Cola New Year's toast at noon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Noon Year's Eve -- Celebrate with dancing, party hats, silly pictures and more, then count down to noon, 11:45 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Sunday

First Day Hikes -- Devil's Den State Park near Winslow, 9 a.m., meet at the Suspension Bridge, 761-3325; Lake Fort Smith State Park, 10 a.m., meet at the overlook, 369-2469; Hobbs State Park Bashore Trail, 10 a.m., meet at Hidden Diversity Trail Piney Trailhead, 789-5000; Compton Gardens in Bentonville, 10 a.m., 254-3870; Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, 1 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall, 846-2990; Devil's Den State Park, 3 p.m., meet at the stone chimney by the large pavilion, 761-3325. Check with your favorite park for First Day Hikes information.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

