Gamecocks strike early, rip short-handed Aggies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1 South Carolina is a lot more than just reigning AP Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

When it comes to outside shooting, Zia Cooke is a key performer for the Gamecocks.

Cooke made 3 three-pointers and scored 14 points, and South Carolina opened SEC play with a 76-34 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks improved to 13-0 for the third time in the past nine seasons. They are known mostly for their talented post players like Boston.

But Cooke knows her team will need to make shots from outside the paint to accomplish its goals for this season. And Cooke, like Boston a senior and four-year starter, is taking it on herself to stay sharp.

“Just staying in the gym, doing little things when nobody’s watching,” Cooke said. “Making sure I’m getting my shots, not changing my routine and just being ready whenever the ball is passed to me.” Cooke and the Gamecocks got to a quick start, opening a 24-6 lead after one quarter against the Aggies (5-6, 0-1) and first-year coach Joni Taylor.

It was South Carolina’s 10th win in the past 11 meetings with Texas A&M.

MICHIGAN STATE 83, NO. 4 INDIANA 78

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points and Michigan State defeated previously unbeaten Indiana.

Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18 for the Spartans (9-5, 1-2), and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 points and eight assists.

Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-1, 2-1).

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 66, MIAMI 63

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 5 Notre Dame rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami. Sonia Citron scored 13 and Olivia Miles finished with 12 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for Notre Dame. Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (11-1, 2-0), who have won five in a row.

Destiny Harden had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals for Miami (7-6, 0-2).

DUKE 72, NO. 6 N.C. STATE 58

RALEIGH, N.C. — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big three-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat NC State.

Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-0) picked up the most significant victory in Coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown each scored 10 points.

Saniya Rivers had 17 points for NC State (11-2, 1-1).

CLEMSON 64, NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 59

CLEMSON, S.C. — Amari Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson earned its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers (10-4, 1-1), including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Daisha Bradford had 12, and Hannah Hank finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cayla King had 15 points and five three-pointers in Virginia Tech’s second loss in three games. Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for the Hokie (11-2, 1-2).

NO. 12 IOWA 83, PURDUE 68

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and Iowa defeated Purdue. Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points.

FLORIDA STATE 78, NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Makayla Timpson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ta’Niya Latson had 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Florida State beat No. 13 North Carolina.

Latson’s three-pointer sparked a 9-0 run in the third quarter as Florida State outscored North Carolina 20-10 for a 55-51 lead.

Florida State (13-2, 2-0) avenged last season’s 64-49 loss to North Carolina that ended a six-game winning streak in the series.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 84, ARIZONA STATE 66

TUCSON, Ariz. — Esmery Martinez finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 18 Arizona to a victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference opener.

Martinez sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor to help the Wildcats (11-1) shoot 55.4% overall. Shaina Pellington added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Cate Reese finished with 13 points, while Jade Loville scored 12.

Tyi Skinner made 10 of 21 shots with five three-pointers, scoring 26 for the Sun Devils (7-5).

NO. 19 GONZAGA 77, PEPPERDINE 63

MALIBU, Calif. — Kaylynne Truong hit six three-pointers and scored 26 points, both career highs, to lead Gonzaga to its sixth-consecutive win.

Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and Eliza Hollingsworth had 16 and both grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2, 3-0). Brynna Maxwell scored 10. Ally Stedman led Pepperdine (6-7, 1-2) with 16 points.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 1 PURDUE 82, FLORIDA A&M 49

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to a victory against Florida A&M. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also for Purdue (13-0 Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 and Caleb Furst added 10.

Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9).