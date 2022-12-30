Police beat: Handgun, pot found in LR home search

Handgun, pot found

in LR home search

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man after a search of his home turned up drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers spoke with Tavoris Bone, 19, of North Little Rock around 12:15 p.m. because Bone had a warrant out for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police searched the home at 1217 W. 11th St. for their protection and located a Glock pistol and about 2 pounds of marijuana in plain view, as well as baggies and a scale.

Bone, after being read his rights, told officers the items were his, the report says. He faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and a drug possession, both felonies, and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count. The reason for the Marshals Service warrant was not listed in the report.

Traffic stop leads

to woman's arrest

A woman faces drug and gun charges after a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop, according to a North Little Rock police arrest report.

Police around 2:55 p.m. stopped a vehicle occupied by Kaliah Enriquez, 21, near 10503 Maumelle Blvd. It was unclear from the report whether she was the driver or a passenger.

An officer reported smelling marijuana and found marijuana and a Glock 22 pistol in a bag on the passenger side, the report says.

After being read her rights, Enriquez told police the items in the bag were hers, the report says. She faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Man faces charges

after police pursuit

North Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man on several felony charges after he refused to stop and led police on a chase into Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by a man later identified as Tywone Holmes, 38, near 1900 Magnolia St. around 3 p.m. for not having brake lights, but he fled, the report says.

The report says Holmes eventually got on Interstate 30 and entered Little Rock, where he ran stop signs and hit parked cars in front of 1516 Cumberland St., causing police to conduct what the report refers to as a high-risk stop.

The report did not offer further details about the conclusion of the chase.

Holmes faces six felony charges -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving, fleeing, unauthorized use of personal property to commit a crime and two counts of criminal mischief -- as well as misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia charges.