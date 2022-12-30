The nation in brief: Helicopter crashes off Louisiana coast

Helicopter crashes off Louisiana coast

BATON ROUGE -- The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform about 8:40 a.m., said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesman for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans.

Crews searching by boat and helicopter had found no sign of them.

"We are still searching for all four of them," Hernandez said. "We haven't found anyone."

The helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.

Hernandez said the missing consisted of the helicopter's pilot and three oil platform workers.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

Hernandez said the platform is operated by Houston-based Walter Oil and Gas.

Weather didn't appear to be a factor in the crash, Hernandez said, as there were no reports of storms in the area Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

Judge rejects Jan. 6 suspect's defense

A federal judge in Washington rejected a proposed defense from a man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that he was just following orders of then-President Donald Trump.

In his opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge John Bates cited the Jan. 6 committee's finding that Trump knew it would be illegal to stop the certification of the 2020 election that day.

It's the first time a judge referred to the committee's findings in issuing an opinion related to the storming of the Capitol.

"The conclusions reached here -- that even if protesters believed they were following orders, they were not misled about the legality of their actions and thus fall outside the scope of any public authority defense -- is consistent with the Select Committee's findings," Bates wrote in a footnote to the opinion.

The defendant, Alexander Sheppard, is charged with six offenses, with social media posts and video showing him inside the Capitol confronting police guarding the doors while members of Congress were being evacuated from the House chamber, the judge wrote.

Sheppard sought to use the public authority defense, saying his actions were taken in reasonable reliance on statements made by Trump. The government opposed allowing him to use the defense at trial.

That defense is only available when the official's statements say or imply that the defendant's conduct is lawful, Bates said. There's no indication Trump informed protesters what they would be doing would be legal, the judge said.

Missouri health defunding bill blocked

ST. LOUIS -- A judge has rejected Missouri lawmakers' effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional.

At issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson in February to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients.

While the state's Medicaid program doesn't reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said in March, when it sued the state, that Missouri was ending reimbursements for birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment and other care.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, celebrated the decision, which Planned Parenthood said affirmed a 2020 ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

"The Missouri legislature's open disregard for precedent and state law has failed, again," she said in a statement.

Migrant boat stopped near Florida Keys

U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys on Wednesday with about 20 people on board.

The stop happened about 3 miles off Boot Key Harbor in the Middle Keys city of Marathon about 2 p.m., said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Initial reports were that the boat was a "chug," or the type of makeshift vessel that Cuban migrants often use to make the dangerous journey across the Florida Straits. The boats range widely in degree of seaworthiness.

The people on the boat are likely to be placed on a Coast Guard cutter and returned to their country of origin, Estrada said.

South Florida, especially the Keys, is at the receiving end of the largest maritime exodus from Cuba in nearly a decade.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports