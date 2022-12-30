Home Movies

"Emily the Criminal" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, Netflix) An often harshly realistic antihero drama about a well educated young woman (her degree is in portraiture) whose criminal past makes it difficult for her to find a decent job, a necessity to pay off her college loans. Then she discovers the many benefits of credit card fraud. With Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi; written and directed by John Patton Ford.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (PG-13, 2 hours, 19 minutes, Netflix) This entertaining and comical mystery, set on a billionaire's private Greek island, features a fast-paced, witty and sometimes silly screenplay; it's a worthy sequel to the highly watchable "Knives Out," which was released in 2019. With Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton; directed by Rian Johnson.

"Wildcat" (R, 1 hour, 46 minutes, Amazon Prime video Dec. 30) This is a redemptive documentary about a PTSD-affected British soldier (Harry Turner) on a journey into the Amazon, where he meets a woman (Samantha Zwicker) running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Peru that gives his life new meaning when he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. Directed by Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost.

"Spirited" (PG-13, 2 hours, 7 minutes, AppleTV+) Here we have Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" told from the musical-comedy perspective of the ghost. Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. With Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Tracy Morgan, Rose Byrne; directed and co-written by Sean Anders.

"Mindcage" (R, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) A clunky thriller that marginally improves along the way as its pair of detectives seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer when a copycat killer strikes. With Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich; directed by Mauro Borrelli.

"Head Rush" aka "Loi Bao" (not rated, 1 hour, 47 minutes, On Demand Dec. 27) This action thriller's plot concerns a man with a terminal illness who undergoes an experimental medical treatment and soon discovers he has superhuman powers. Somehow it doesn't turn out to be the miraculous benefit he thinks it will be. With Cuong Seven, Tran Thi Nha Phuong, Ngoc Anh Vu; directed by Victor Vu. In Vietnamese with English subtitles.

"Broadway Rising" (PG-13, 1 hour, 37 minutes, On Demand) This intriguing documentary humanizes the Broadway community's harrowing return to the stage following the covid-19 shutdown on March 12, 2020, when more than 96,000 people lost their jobs in businesses supporting the industry. Participants include Jewelle Blackman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ginna Claire Mason, Adam Perry, Robbie Fairchild, Lynn Nottage, Brian Blythe, John Kristiansen, T. Oliver Reid, Tom Kirdahy, Kevin McCollum; directed by Amy Rice.