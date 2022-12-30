



Happy birthday (Dec. 30): Where you used to have few choices, you now have options aplenty and an uncanny sense for finding excellent fits. You have much love to give and many worthy recipients.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can avoid the trouble that comes from misreading a situation with simple measures: take your time, pay attention, ask questions, view the situation from many different angles and ask for input and feedback.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your awareness of others increases after your own needs are met. That's why it's not selfish to focus on your own care. A more streamlined schedule will allow for the nurturing your soul needs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you believe it's your job to make others feel better, people around you will sense this and gravitate to you, expecting you to fix things. Instead, be a guide for those who are willing to do the work it takes to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): This day is like a tricky recipe. Additional ingredients can throw it off and so can elements that are missing or happening in the wrong amounts. Go by the book whenever possible and stay aware so you can improvise if necessary.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll understand how to explore deeper into relationships. You'll separate who people really are from what you assume about them. You'll forget your story of people and listen to the one they tell.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'd be hard-pressed to find an endeavor that won't benefit from a lighter touch. For instance, a mild crush is fun, but a hard crush will squash your joy. Distractions can prevent you from getting overly obsessed with any one thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It turns out that someone else's framing has strongly influenced a vision you thought was uniquely your own. Since framing can change everything, investigate other ways of seeing it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loyalty is the fine quality that brings people together and makes the group stronger as a unit than the sum of individual strengths. A culture of trust is essential to fostering loyalty and therefore to the strength of the group.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll solve whatever problem comes up and you won't fuss over who it technically belongs to. If you can help, you will. Your lack of pettiness will earn you a place with the best and brightest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The effort needed will feel small and repetitive, but that doesn't make it futile. "We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop." — Mother Teresa

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It feels like the decisions are more important than they are. Take the pressure off. Give yourself the leeway to experiment and explore. There are multiple ways through this labyrinth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Charm cannot be achieved through ordinary discourse. It delivers something unexpected. Even very charming people don't hit that note every time. The unrehearsed freshness comes with an element of risk.

MERCURIAL MISCHIEF

The problem with spending time with whimsical, effervescent people is that after you swim through colorful skies together, it becomes rather difficult to return to the world of pavement walking. This is why it’s better to be such a person than have to keep finding or chasing one. Mercury’s retrograde provides inspiration for capricious disruption.



