Hutchinson to grant Camden man clemency

A Ouachita County man is set to have his murder sentenced commuted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Samuel Billingsley is currently being held in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the 1965 shooting of W.H. Ardin, a Camden liquor store owner.

An account of the arrest in the April 12, 1965 edition of the Camden News states, "Billingsley was arrested by Ouachita County Sheriff Fover Linbarrier and Police Chief G.B. Cole Saturday. He was on Highway 7 in an auto with his wife when arrested."

According to a 2006 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the state Board of Parole previously recommended Billingsley's freedom that year, agreeing that the then-67-year-old had been rehabilitated. The Democrat-Gazette reported that, in his clemency application, Billingsley said $14.80 was missing from a paycheck he had cashed at the liquor store.

The ADG also reported that Billingsley, by 2006, had been recommended for clemency eight times and had an exemplary disciplinary record at the prison.

"I cannot bring this man back," Billingsley wrote in his 2006 clemency application about the Ardin. "Although I pray that I could. My actions were irresponsible in the greatest sense ... and I will forever be regretful as well as remorseful for those actions."

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Billingsley, from a total of life plus five years in the Department of Correction. Billingsley will immediately become eligible for parole. No law enforcement objections were made to the Billingsley's request.