Jonesboro prevails over Georgia team

The Jonesboro Golden Hurricane defeated the McEachern Indians, 49-36, on the final day of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

The two-time 5A champions Jonesboro (12-2) faced the Indians who have a loaded roster featuring four top 100 prospects including the top Georgia prospect junior Airious Bailey and sophomore Jamariion Palm.

Even with those top-rated players, McEachern struggled shooting the ball, going three for 22 in the first half. Jonesboro, strong in rebounds, focused on Palm, holding him only to four rebounds in 23 minutes.

"If you would have told me we were gonna play Newton, Beaumont and McEachern and never score more than 50 points in each but get two wins, I'd call you crazy," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "I thought we'd have to score at least 60 to beat any of those teams. So on the defensive end, I'm very pleased."

At the half, Jonesboro had 20 points going into the locker room to McEachern's 10 points. Seven Jonesboro players shared in those 20 points.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN

McEachern made a push late in the third quarter. Down throughout the game, the Indians cut the lead to just three, 26-23,

Jonesboro locked in, extending their lead to 15 points and never looked back.

The Hurricanes guard Deion Buford-Wesson had 18 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal on 7-16 shooting. Buford-Wesson did hit some NBA range 3-pointers, calming the game for Jonesboro late in the second half.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Deion Buford-Wesson. When McEachern attempted a comeback, Buford-Wesson took control, hitting a mid-range jumper at the third quarter buzzer after Isaac Harrell hit a 3-pointer. Jonesboro led 31-23.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Buford-Wesson scored seven points, hitting a reverse layup, a 3-pointer and a floater.

Adding in his sole assist to Kylen Kelly at the start of the fourth quarter, Buford-Wesson made 10 fourth quarter points for his Hurricanes.

Hurricane Devarious Montgomery had six points, nine rebounds, including six offensive rebounds and four steals, causing McEachern to rethink their game plan.

"We needed him [Buford-Wesson]," Swift said. "He was the guy we leaned on to make plays. Phillip Tillman is the other one but Deion seemed to have it going and filled in tonight."

NEXT UP

Jonesboro plays in Cabot on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.