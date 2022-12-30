Let’s Eat | New Rogers eateries include B List on the Bricks, Baked by Kori, Wellington’s and more

The list of new eateries opening in Rogers continues to grow. This week, we have a few more to bring to your attention.

B LIST ON THE BRICKS

B List on the Bricks opened in downtown Rogers earlier this month.

The restaurant at 105 S. Third St. is a new location of B List Burger Bar in Bella Vista, which closed over the holidays for some remodeling. The business also has a restaurant that is temporarily closed in Garfield.

The menu includes an assortment of food and drinks ranging from burgers to deviled eggs to oysters. Specials include tacos, pot roast and chicken fried steak. Desserts include doughnut holes, a "deconstructed s'more" and a cake of the month.

WELLINGTON'S

Wellington's is coming to the ONE Uptown building in Rogers.

Construction is still finishing up at 5201 W. Pauline Whitaker Blvd., according to the company's social media posts.

The restaurant is a second iteration of the fine dining establishment at 7253 Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

The menu for the Springdale location includes shareable plates, flatbreads, salads, sliders, steak, duck leg confit and lamb shank with creme brulee, bread pudding and panna cotta available for dessert.

BAKED BY KORI

A local baked goods business is planning to open a downtown bakery and cafe at 128 S. Second St., the corner of Second and Elm streets.

Baked by Kori will open in January, according to owner Kori Stanton, who said the shop will be a "bakery by day, wine and dessert bar by night."

Stanton ran a bakery in New York City before moving to Northwest Arkansas in 2019. Over the last several years, she has sold cookies, brownies and cake pops at the Fayetteville Farmers' Market in addition to online orders through regional and national delivery.

The new shop will be a full-service bakery with the aim of becoming a hangout spot to work, relax and host meetings and classes, she said.

Stanton said she expects her business will be a good complement to an already surging food scene in downtown Rogers.

The bakery will produce cookies, brownies, cakes, cupcakes, pies, muffins, scones, bread and seasonal items at the shop while using ingredients from local farms and orchards, according to Stanton.

The business also plans to expand its gluten-free and vegan options and offer coffee, tea, milk, wine and beer, she said.

HALF BAKED GOODNESS

Speaking of bakeries, Half Baked Goodness has plans to open at 3939 S. Grand Ave., near Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers.

The Texas-based baked goods company offers a cookie for most diets, including keto, paleo, gluten-free and more, according to its website.

STARBUCKS

A new Starbucks is planned southeast of the intersection of Hudson Road and Eighth Street. It'll be the fifth Rogers location by the Seattle-based coffee company.

In related news, John Magsam reported last month that the Fayetteville Starbucks at Wedington Drive and North Salem Road recently voted to become the first in Arkansas to unionize. You can read more about that at nwaonline.com.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL

Texas de Brazil in Rogers will be located at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 15100, according to director of marketing and public relations Hannah Thompson. That's the former location of Houlihan's.

The restaurant, the first Texas de Brazil in the state, will open in 2023.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.