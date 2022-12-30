They failed Arkansas

Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, I voted for both of you. What were you thinking to vote this ridiculous budget with the Democrats? Who were you representing? I don't know. I understand funding the military, but not the woke green new deal giveaway nonsense. You two failed Arkansas.

FLOYD HOPSON

Hazen

Journalists' abilities

Having worked at the Northwest Arkansas Times during high school and a short stint at Donrey Media in Fort Smith, I have been a big fan of reading the newspaper for a good number of my 60-ish years living in Arkansas. With family roots in eastern Arkansas and Little Rock, I so enjoy reading the condensed versions of the local columnists' researched facts or experiences they have had over the years. I would like to express my gratitude for their journalistic abilities and for them to know that after the pressure of selecting a topic, arranging their information and meeting the deadlines, there is a fan out here looking forward to the information that is shared.

Rest in peace, Brenda Blagg; congratulations on your retirement, Tom Dillard; and glad to hear you are on the mend, Mike Masterson. Keep up the good work, Rex Nelson, Greg Harton, Gary Smith, Gwen Rockwood, Helaine Williams and others.

KELLE WILKINS

Fayetteville

Truly great loss to all

This month our state lost a true hero with the passing of Norma Jean Stone Buzbee. Both Jean and her sister Bonita Stone Willis were recruited by the state of Arkansas to teach in a newly integrated school in the community of Blevins in the early 1960s. Both of these ladies molded many young minds who have gone on to do many great things themselves, to include schoolteachers, veterans and medical professionals as well as many other great and productive Arkansans.

The loss of these wonderful ladies and all those like them is a truly great loss to us all, to include this veteran and medical professional of 30 years!

DAVID CHANEY

Malvern