LIVE! Music: New Year’s Eve fun starts tonight, continues Saturday

Ring in the New Year all weekend with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The newgrass foursome performs at 9:30 p.m. today with Mighty Pines, a St. Louis-based rootsy band who has shared the stage with JJ Grey & Mofro, The Dead South, Parker Millsap, Fruition and Sam Bush. Saturday night, Arkansauce will be joined by Sicard Hollow, a jamgrass band out of Nashville, Tenn. General admission for a two-day pass is $35 or $20 per night. Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. today ($8). Ticket links and more at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. today and Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

• Vintage Pistol will perform at 10 p.m. today ($5) and ring in the New Year for free starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Fight Dream, Sleep Clinic and Stash Hag perform starting at 7 p.m. today at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

• Even Keel, Gabriell Gore & the Silent Thunder Band and Ozark Mountain Pan Groove play from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at JKC Cellars, 7709 Ellis St. in Barling. Tickets $75 at JKC Cellars and Eventbrite, links at facebook.com/EvenKeelBeachBand.

• 90LB Wrench performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St., Suite 106, in Rogers. 90lbwrenchofficial.com/shows.

• DJ Momentum, Slick City, Bootleg Royale, Sarah Loethen Band, Cole Birmingham Band and Foggy Bobcat perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville.

• JR Neal performs at 7 p.m. today at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• A '90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.