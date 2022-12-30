LR police identify victim in shooting

Little Rock police on Wednesday released the name of the man found dead in Lonoke County after he was wounded in a shooting on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.

Johnny Alexander, 18, was shot near 12312 Chenal Parkway sometime on the evening of Dec. 17, police said in a news release.

Little Rock officers were investigating the shooting report when Arkansas State Police troopers called on them to assist after they found Alexander dead in Lonoke County around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Investigators determined the two incidents were linked and involved the same victim.

On Dec. 18, police arrested 25-year-old Joshua Shorty on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon on a $1 million bond.