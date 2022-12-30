Man dies during arrest following traffic stop near West Fork

WEST FORK -- The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a West Fork man while he was being taken into police custody Thursday.

Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork, died while being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer, according to information from the State Police.

Police stopped Hanna around 4:15 p.m. at 6210 U.S. 71 in West Fork, according to a State Police press release. During the traffic stop, a fight began between Hanna and the officer, and the officer used his stun gun on Hanna.

The cause of death was not known, and Hanna's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident at the request of authorities within the West Fork Police Department. Upon completion of the investigation, a case file will be delivered to the Washington County prosecuting attorney.

Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Hanna "went limp" while officers were attempting to take him into custody and a deputy who was at the scene to provide backup to West Fork officers provided emergency medical assistance until an ambulance arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cantrell said.