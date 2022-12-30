Man dies during arrest near West Fork

WEST FORK -- The Arkansas State police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into police custody Thursday.

Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the death occurred when officers made a traffic stop on U.S. 71 between Greenland and West Fork around 4:30 p.m., and the man became combative.

Cantrell said the man "went limp" while officers were attempting to take him into custody and a deputy who was at the scene to provide backup to West Fork officers provided emergency medical assistance until an ambulance arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cantrell said. The man's name was unavailable Friday.

State police have opened a case file at the request of West Fork police, said Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police spokesman. The man's body has been taken to the state crime laboratory, he said.

The case file is being assembled for a prosecutor to determine whether the use of force used during the arrest met the standards of state law, Sadler said.