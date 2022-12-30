Man shot, killed in West Memphis

A man died after being shot multiple times on Wednesday evening in West Memphis, police said Thursday.

Samuel Johnson, 21, of West Memphis was found suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue just before 11 p.m., the West Memphis Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and tried to stabilize Johnson before he was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden, police said.

"Unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries," police said in the post.

No arrests in the shooting had been made Thursday, the post said.