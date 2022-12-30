SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 60, OLD DOMINION 57

Opening Sun Belt Conference play on the road, Arkansas State survived an 8-0 Old Dominion within the final four-plus minutes, hanging on for a win at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va.

The Red Wolves got a layup from Avery Felts with 33 seconds to play, pushing their lead back to four points after the Monarchs closed to 55-53, and although ASU (9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) made just two of four free throws in the closing seconds, Old Dominion was unable to get off a would-be game-tying three-pointer before the final horn.

Omar El-Sheikh again led the Red Wolves with 18 points, going 10 of 14 at the free-throw line, and the Egyptian forward pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds -- seven offensive. Fields added a dozen and freshman Terrance Ford Jr. poured in 10 off the bench for ASU.

The Red Wolves grabbed control midway through the first half, scoring 11 unanswered points at one point en route to a 29-16 halftime advantage. The Monarchs didn't get within seven until the midpoint of the second half, but got plenty of assistance from Chaunce Jenkins in their attempted comeback -- Jenkins scored 11 of his 12 points after halftime, Tyreek Scott-Grayson led Old Dominion (8-5, 0-1) with 16.

