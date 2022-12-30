Musselman: Each SEC game a battle

Since he got his team together in the summer, University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman has stressed the competitiveness of the SEC.

"I think everybody is going to understand how hard this league is and how many games come down to the last minute and a half," Musselman said after the Razorbacks' 60-57 loss Wednesday night at LSU. "We've got two guys that have SEC experience, so there's going to be a lot of learning lessons for this team early on for sure."

Of the eight players who saw playing time for No. 9 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) at Baton Rouge, only Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson had played an SEC game before -- three joined the Razorbacks in the offseason as transfers and three more came as true freshmen, with four newcomers starting around Davis at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Things weren't drastically different for the Tigers as first-year Coach Matt McMahon retooled LSU's roster with a bevy of transfers. But he still had twice as many players with SEC experience, and two of them, Trae Hannibal and Derek Fountain, combined for 33 of the Tigers' 60 points.

Even with the repeated words from Musselman, Wednesday's defeat served as a learning lesson for guys like Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell, who came to Fayetteville with high-major experience having started at Maryland in 2019-20.

"It's tough," Mitchell said when asked what about the biggest thing Arkansas could take away from Wednesday's loss. "[Coach] tries to bring everything back to SEC play. All the little things are really important ... and every night, it's just going to be a dogfight."

The other wrinkle involved was the fact that the Razorbacks were playing their first true road game of the season. They'd previously played three games in Maui plus at a neutral site in Tulsa and what was essentially a home game in North Little Rock. But not once did Arkansas walk into another team's gym before Wednesday.

Although No. 8 Alabama comfortably put away 21st-ranked Mississippi State at Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday, No. 20 Auburn used the momentum of its home crowd to surge past Florida, Missouri routed No. 19 Kentucky in Columbia, Mo., and unranked Ole Miss hung with No. 7 Tennessee into the final minute.

If nothing else, the Razorbacks were reminded that getting road victories are that much harder.

"LSU had a phenomenal crowd," Musselman said. "With no class being in, I was actually surprised with how good and how loud and how energetic their crowd was."

The Razorbacks finished 4 of 25 on three-pointers at LSU and missed five of their 10 free-throw attempts.

But with 17 more SEC games over the ensuing two-plus months -- home versus Missouri in five days before a trip to Auburn on Jan. 7 -- adjusting to the intangibles of league play may be equally crucial.

"We've got to come ready to play every night," Mitchell said.