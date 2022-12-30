Murphy USA giving

$25M to foundation

Murphy USA's board of directors has approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation which will continue to support programs with an emphasis on El Dorado and southern Arkansas.

The foundation funds Murphy USA's matching gifts, including its United Way campaign and other charities supported by employees, a news release said Thursday.

"Murphy USA and its Board of Directors are firmly committed to the communities where we live and work, especially in South Arkansas and our headquarters town of El Dorado," said Murphy USA President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Clyde. "By making this donation to our Foundation, we will continue to look for ways to make a positive impact with all of our key stakeholders."

The gift will allow the foundation to fund programs that support education and workforce development, infrastructure revitalization and community health, the release said.

Programs supported include the Murphy USA Student Athlete Academic Success Center at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and the capital campaign for the South Arkansas Arts Center.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Salmonella prompts

alfalfa sprout recall

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts said Thursday that the recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts served at several restaurants and sold by several grocery chains.

Neither the company nor health officials identified the restaurants and grocers. Most of the cases of salmonella were in the Omaha area.

No salmonella cases have been confirmed outside of Nebraska, but the Food and Drug Administration said it is conducting a multistate investigation. The recalled alfalfa sprouts sold with the SunSprouts brand have lot numbers of 4211 and 5211.

SunSprouts, based in Fremont, Neb., said it is investigating how the sprouts were handled after they left the company's facility.

-- The Associated Press

State index up 9.53

to finish at 778.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 778.90, up 9.53.

"Equities raced higher from the opening bell following an initial jobless claim report for last week in line with expectations as the communication services and information technology sectors outperformed following recent selling pressure," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.