Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Titans end QB's season

The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee (7-8) will have to beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for the AFC South title and advance to the divisional round. Tennessee also placed linebacker Zach Cunningham on injured reserve for the second time this season with an injured elbow and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who hurt a pectoral muscle in last week's loss to Houston. Both were among the eight Titans ruled out Wednesday. The Titans now have 22 players on injured reserve.

Giants' safety returns

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand sustained during the team's bye week. McKinney, a defensive co-captain, was taken off the non-football injury list on Thursday. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday against visiting Indianapolis. New York (8-6-1) would clinch a playoff berth with a win. McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery to repair. McKinney wore a splint on his hand at practice. He said he caught passes thrown at him by a machine before the media was allowed to attend. During the open session, he and defensive back Darnay Holmes played catch, throwing soft passes. Neither activity bothered his hand, said the third-year pro, who was the Giants' second-round pick in 2020 out of Alabama.

Clinton-Dix retiring

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise. Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The Packers selected Clinton-Dix out of Alabama with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors with the Packers in 2016 and remained with Green Bay until getting traded to Washington during the 2018 season. Clinton-Dix had 14 interceptions with the Packers. He made 16 starts with the Chicago Bears in 2019, didn't play any games in 2020, appeared in two games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and hadn't played anywhere this season. He finishes his career with 16 interceptions.

HOCKEY

U.S. tops Switzerland

Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship. Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B. In the first game of the day at Avenir Centre, Finland beat Latvia 3-0 to keep the Group B lead with two victories and an overtime loss. Cooley set up Minnesota teammate Snuggerud for the opening goal with a quick back pass. The United States will finish group play Saturday against Finland.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. earns 1-2 slalom finish

Mikaela Shiffrin made ski racing history once again on Thursday night. This time, however, she wasn't the only American skier doing so. Shiffrin led teammate Paula Moltzan for the U.S. ski team's first 1-2 finish in a women's World Cup slalom since 1971. And Shiffrin's win in the night race made her the first ski racer with 50 World Cup wins in a single discipline. No other skier, female or male, has won an event more than 46 times in the 56-year World Cup history. The result also marked Shiffrin's 80th World Cup win overall -- two short of Lindsey Vonn's women's record. Building on a big first-run lead of more than seven-tenths of a second, Shiffrin overcame several mistakes in her final run on the deteriorating course to finish 0.29 ahead of Moltzan, who had her first career podium in the discipline.