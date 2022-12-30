Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A bright flash of lightning, which lighted up the Cozy theater last night while a film was being exhibited, and a terrific crash of thunder added a touch of realism to the picture that gave the audience a real shock. The hero had just planted a case of dynamite under a cliff on which a band of bandits were making their last stand. The smoking fuse could be plainly seen, burning closer and closer to the charge. There was a little puff of blue smoke as the can exploded. With this little puff of smoke came the blinding flash of lightning and the terrific crash of thunder. Then the face of the cliff tumbled over and fell under the explosion. Exclamations of surprise came from the lips of those in the audience, who for an instant thought some mechanical trick had been practiced to get the effect.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1972

• The Memphis District of the Army Engineers has released the draft environment impact statement on the St. Francis Basin project in Arkansas and Missouri. The $7.1 million project will alleviate flooding on 1,351,000 acres of cropland and several urban areas by means of levees, channels and pumping plants. The project will provide for fish and wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation. The statement now is being reviewed by federal, state and local governments and the public. After a review of all comments on the project, it will be revised and filed with the Council on Environmental Quality as the final environmental statement.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1997

• The Pulaski County sheriff's office and Alltel Communications announced a joint program Monday designed to make it easier for Alltel customers to report impaired drivers. The year-round program allows customers who see suspicious drivers to report them by calling *DWI. The calls will be routed to the Pulaski County sheriff's office communications room, where deputies will be dispatched to investigate the suspicious drivers. Alltel will not charge for the calls, and the program is available to all Alltel customers in the state. Even calls from other counties will be routed to Pulaski County communications, where the operators will call the appropriate agency in the county where the driver is reported.

10 years ago

Dec. 30, 2012

CABOT -- As part of Habitat for Humanity's ongoing Habitat for Heroes program, Habitat of Faulkner County is set to build a home for a veteran in need in the Cabot area. The land was donated to Habitat in April from an Iowa-based company. ... The property, which has already been cleared, is just less than 2 acres. Though only one house is being planned for now, the property could eventually hold two Habitat homes. ... Because the build site is far from Habitat of Faulkner County's offices in Conway, the group plans to hold several Cabot-area fundraisers and recruit volunteers from nearby to cut down on travel time.