Pipes draw look in Miller County

TEXARKANA — Miller County officials are keeping a close eye on the remodeled courthouse’s water pipes, county judge’s assistant Carla Jenkins said Thursday.

On Feb. 20, 2021, a historic winter storm led to catastrophic damage to the courthouse when single-digit temperatures ruptured a water pipe on the fifth floor. The resulting leak trickled down to the basement before being discovered about 9 a.m.

Repairs cost about $5 million in insurance.

Still, the majority of the courthouse’s pipework is as old as the 1939 building, Jenkins said.

Most of the judicial and government offices all took up residence for about 19 months at the Landmark Building downtown.