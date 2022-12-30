Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pipes draw look in Miller County

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 4:32 a.m.

TEXARKANA — Miller County officials are keeping a close eye on the remodeled courthouse’s water pipes, county judge’s assistant Carla Jenkins said Thursday.

On Feb. 20, 2021, a historic winter storm led to catastrophic damage to the courthouse when single-digit temperatures ruptured a water pipe on the fifth floor. The resulting leak trickled down to the basement before being discovered about 9 a.m.

Repairs cost about $5 million in insurance.

Still, the majority of the courthouse’s pipework is as old as the 1939 building, Jenkins said.

Most of the judicial and government offices all took up residence for about 19 months at the Landmark Building downtown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT