Police ID Little Rock teens shot dead in North Little Rock on Dec. 19

North Little Rock police on Friday released the names of two teenagers killed in a Dec. 19 shooting.

Devon Hill, 19, and Brayden Robinson, 18, both of Little Rock, were found fatally shot inside a vehicle in North Little Rock. Officers located the two teenagers at around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 19 when they arrived at 822 E. 16th St., which is about a mile south-southeast of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

No suspect had been named in the killings as of Friday afternoon. The Friday morning news release naming the victims did not offer more details on the circumstances of the shooting, nor did a police incident report.