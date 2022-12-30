Pulaski County deputies investigate 2022's record 10th homicide

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating a record 10th county homicide this year. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said a man died Friday afternoon from injuries suffered in a shooting about 6 miles south-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 530 interchange.

Spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the shooting in the 3500 block of Tony Road, about 3 miles north of Wrightsville, was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday. The victim died after being taken to an area hospital with serious wounds, Burk said.

The spokesman said that deputies were searching for the primary suspect in the killing, and he added that he did not want to identify the suspect until more information was available. Burk had previously said that the shooting was being investigated as an argument between neighbors.

The slaying marks the 10th homicide investigated by the sheriff's office in 2022. The previous record of nine killings in the county was first set in 2016 and then matched in 2020.

