Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

DEC. 18 RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 10-56 (17.9%)

LEE'S LOCK Connie K in the eighth

BEST BET Adeline Julia in the third

LONG SHOT Russiarussiarussia in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 1 mile, 2-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

TEQUILA EMPIRE*** finished second at a higher claiming price only two races back at Churchill, and she is back on Lasix and adding blinkers for a stable having a terrific start to the meeting. ROCKABILLIE was forwardly placed before retreating in a two-turn debut at Churchill, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race and adding Lasix. LADY ENVOY has been sprinting competitively at a lower level in Kentucky, and she is bred to handle a stretch out in distance, and she is another treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Tequila Empire;Torres;Diodoro;7-5

2 Rockabillie;Cabrera;Ortiz;4-1

7 Lady Envoy;Michel;Lukas;9-2

5 Peaceful Moment;Arrieta;McPeek;5-1

3 Saenger Star;Gonzalez;Moysey;8-1

1 Her Name Was Lola;Hiraldo;Moysey;10-1

6 Nelly Too;Harr;Cline;20-1

2 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

MAGIC CASTLE** finished third in an unusually fast claiming race on opening day, and the five-time winner in 2022 was a clear winner when last running for a $20,000 tag. FULL IMPACT is cutting back a tad after setting the pace in a third-place finish at Churchill, and the speedster is wearing blinkers for the first time. SLAM DUNK SERMON has not raced in three months, but he brings competitive Beyer figures earned in California.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Magic Castle;Torres;Broberg;3-1

5 Full Impact;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

6 Slam Dunk Sermon;Castillo;Diodoro;4-1

4 Mo's Mojo;Talamo;Morse;5-1

2 J.E.'s Handmedown;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

7 Ocelot;Rodriguez;McKnight;6-1

8 Big Nick;Baze;Schultz;15-1

1 Turfy;Arrieta;Amoss;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

ADALINE JULIA**** raced wide when finishing second behind a wire-to-wire winner in her debut at Keeneland, and she has been working fast for new and red-hot connections. CHARTREUSE had a promising career debut last spring at Oaklawn, and she appears to be working nicely for her return. LADY COMMANDER is a good finisher at sprint distances, and she has competitive Beyer figures, but she has also had 13 chances to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Adaline Julia;Torres;Diodoro;1-1

6 Chartreuse;Cabrera;Witt;6-1

8 Lady Commander;Court;Fires;8-1

7 Wise Memories;Castillo;Asmussen;5-1

3 Dial Toni;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

5 Tyrona;Bowen;Puhl;10-1

1 Mo Wanna Go;Hebert;Roberts;15-1

4 Sheza Cat;Mojica;Durham;20-1

4 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

YUUGIRI*** has not raced since setting the pace and tiring in the 2022 GI Kentucky Oaks, but she won the G3 Fantasy at Oaklawn in her previous race, and she holds a class advantage and easily won her only previous sprint. SECRET FIX defeated starter allowance rivals at Del Mar by 11 widening lengths, and the improving filly may have a fitness edge over her two primary foes. HOT AND SULTRY won a fast and key maiden race last winter at Oaklawn, and she returns fresh after winning an allowance race last summer at Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Yuugiri;Santana;Brisset;7-5

5 Secret Fix;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

3 Hot and Sultry;Cabrera;Casse;2-1

6 Verylittlecents;Talamo;Morse;12-1

4 Off Ramp;Saez;Rosin;15-1

1 Queens Up;Arrieta;DiVito;20-1

5 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

HUGE BIGLY*** is taking a significant drop following a solid effort at Churchill, and the front-runner is having blinkers removed, which may move him up since he raced better without blinkers in 2021. ICE BLAST was caught inside the final strides by a sharp winner who came back to win again, and he is a logical threat if able to hold form for new connections. AMERICAN TATTOO is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has done his best running around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Huge Bigly;Baze;Puhich;9-5

3 Ice Blast;Wales;Mason;2-1

4 American Tattoo;Torres;Mott;5-1

2 Derby Code;Cabrera;Robertson;8-1

1 Rocket One;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

5 Thought;Castillo;Diodoro;15-1

6 Mr. Tip;Mojica;Diodoro;12-1

9 Mugsy Malone;Arrieta;Contreras;12-1

7 Polterer;Rodriguez;Compton;30-1

6 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

FLAP JACK*** defeated a quality field of $30k claimers by eight lengths opening day, and he was claimed by a sharp claiming stable and is the one to beat. COSMO has raced consistently well in southern California this season, and he was claimed by the leading stable and may get a favorable pace setup. SOARING BIRD has crossed the wire first in four of his past five races, and he loves a wet track and appears good enough to move up and three-peat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Flap Jack;Juarez;Hartman;5-2

9 Cosmo;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

7 Soaring Bird;Garcia;Garcia;5-1

5 Macron;Rodriguez;Haran;7-2

6 Gozilla;Cabrera;McKnight;8-1

2 Windcracker;Arrieta;Compton;10-1

1 Ginsburned;Castillo;Villafranco;12-1

8 Stormy Pattern;Santana;Maker;15-1

4 Tin Badge;Jordan;Chleborad;15-1

7 Purse $50,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $45,000

RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA** has consistently good turf form in New York, and based on pedigree, she may be more effective on the main track. LANTERN'S CANDY was forwardly placed in a second-place finish against similar at Churchill, and she has been claimed and races for top connections. HAL'S DREAM crossed the finish line only a head behind the second selection at Churchill. She may have needed the race after a long vacation and also drew an improved post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Russiarussiarussia;Castillo;Villafranco;5-1

6 Lantern's Candy;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

2 Hal's Dream;Rodriguez;Compton;9-2

1 Eli's Girl;Harr;Stuart;6-1

5 Landslid;Cabrera;Keithan;6-1

9 Candy Kick;Bailey;Mason;8-1

11 Aaliyah Ezri;Saez;DiVito;10-1

3 Abby the Bull Dawg;Hiraldo;Moysey;15-1

4 Bachelorette;Gonzalez;Moysey;15-1

8 Divine Hope;Garcia;Rosin;12-1

10 McMansion;Arrieta;Contreras;15-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter optional claiming

CONNIE K**** is a local stake winner who has won three of five races at Oaklawn, and she is back in state-bred competition after defeating allowance sprinters last month at Indiana. KABOOM BABY is a stake-placed filly who possesses a strong late run, and she has fired in two previous races when fresh. SUMMER SHOES won both of her races in fast times last season at Oaklawn, and she has a series of good five-furlong breezes leading up to her first race since March.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Connie K;Talamo;Morse;7-5

1 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;7-2

4 Summer Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;4-1

6 Unbridled Twister;Santana;Cates;8-1

7 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;15-1

10 My Dams Atitude;Castillo;Westermann;15-1

8 Heated Argument;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;15-1

2 Hissy Missy;Borel;Hornsby;20-1

3 Punchy Girl;Garcia;Morse;20-1

9 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;30-1

11 Hot Springs Bling;Triana;Donaldson;30-1

9 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

VALENTINE ANGEL** has not raced in 11 months, but she had a promising debut against better last winter at Oaklawn and picks up the leading rider after showing some good works. LITTLE ROCKER pressed the pace before fading on opening day, but she likely needed the race and is taking a significant drop. K J'S PISTOL ANNIE finished second in both of her races last season at Oaklawn, and the quick filly may relax better with blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Valentine Angel;Torres;Prather;5-2

1 Little Rocker;Talamo;Morse;4-1

4 K J's Pistol Annie;Bailey;Hornsby;9-2

7 Lori's Eyes;Cabrera;Martin;5-1

5 Sweet Holiness;Arrieta;Loy;6-1

10 The Karman Line;Medellin;Moysey;10-1

11 Alleluia Angel;Jordan;Gonzalez;12-1

6 Lil' Bit of Chrome;Baze;Pish;20-1

8 Bootlegging Girl;Gonzalez;Jacquot;20-1

9 Miz Gisela;Hiraldo;Westermann;30-1

3 Sweet Baby Kate;Wales;Soto;50-1