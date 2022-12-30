BOYS

BENTON 69, WATSON CHAPEL 64 Terrion Burgess powered in 27 points as Benton (10-4) battled back from an early deficit to advance to the semifinals of the Sheridan Invitational. Jonthan Bell had 17 points, and A.D. Gray chimed in with 10 points for the Panthers.

FARMINGTON 61, GREENE COUNTY TECH 52 Layne Taylor scored 29 points to carry Farmington (17-0) to the Ultimate Auto Group title at Mountain Home. Landon Stuart had 18 points for Greene County Tech (16-1).

HAMPTON 62, STRONG 55 Tavion Galbert controlled things with 25 points as Hampton (4-4) erased a loss the previous day by beating an old rival. T.R. Johnson scored 16 points for Strong (1-7).

HIGHLAND 76, IZARD COUNTY 64 Dylan Munroe put up 34 points in a complete effort for Highland (13-5) in its Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational. Sean Parkerson added 19 points, including five three-pointers.

HOT SPRINGS 80, NORTH LAMAR, TEXAS 66 Octavious Rhodes registered 22 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and 3 assists for Hot Springs (6-3) during the early game at the Farmers Bank & Trust Tournament in Paris, Texas. Anthony Lambert compiled 17 points, Devron Brown had 11 points and Tyrell Honey ended with 10 points for the Trojans. Derrick Hicks Jr. also had nine points.

JACKSONVILLE 81, ALMA 72 Bryson Hammond and Jayce Tillman both had 14 points for Jacksonville (8-8) at the Sheridan Invitational. Taylor Conner added 13 points for the Titans.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 53, BRENTWOOD ACADEMY, TENN. 50, OT Annor Boateng finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals to help Central (14-3) succeed at the NXT LVL Hoopfest in Nashville, Tenn. Daniel Culberson scored 11 points, and Gavin Snyder, who sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer, ended with nine points for the Tigers.

MAUMELLE 72, MITCHELL, TENN. 58 Markalon Rochell finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals as Maumelle (9-7) rebounded from Wednesday's loss with a noteworthy victory at the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. Addison Shelton had 14 points, and Kris Clay turned in eight points for the Hornets.

ROSE BUD 73, ENGLAND 61 Rece Hipp exploded for 45 points to send Rose Bud (9-3) past England (8-5) in the first round of the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke.

RUSSELLVILLE 60, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 46 Caleb Carter supplied 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Russellville (11-3) moved to the championship game of the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. Cameron Frazier had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and Dawson Shafer put in 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cyclones. Jordan Jasper and Brandon Brown scored 15 points for North (13-1). Kelbi Hale had 11 points.

STAR CITY 75, OUACHITA 39 Caleb Williams pushed through with 20 points as Star City (7-5) reserved its spot in the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament title game. Rhett Lee scored 11 points for Ouachita (9-13).

VILONIA 59, SEARCY 41 Ethan Dietz scored 18 points, and Dashun Spence connected for 15 points as Vilonia (12-3) won on Day 2 of the Beebe Tournament. Josh Lawrence had 11 points for the Eagles.

WALDRON 62, ELKINS 50 Ethan Mayberry, Jacob Daggs, and Trenton Hunt all had 13 points each to push Waldron (14-3) into the final of the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield. Lidge Stinson added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 40, GREENE COUNTY TECH 38 Stella Parker drilled a game-winning basket just before the final buzzer to lift Brookland (11-4) into the final of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational in Jonesboro. Evan Polsgrove had 11 points points, and Parker totaled 10 points for the Lady Bearcats. Macy Slater chimed in with eight points.

CONWAY 74, HARVARD-WESTLAKE, CALIF. 38 Chloe Clardy and Emerie Bohanon both scored 17 points in a rout for Conway (12-1) at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Samyah Jordan chimed in with 12 points as 10 players scored for the Lady Wampus Cats. Bella Spencer scored 11 points for Harvard-Westlake (12-4).

ENGLAND 43, ROSE BUD 36 Taniya Carter's 13 points cleared the path for England (11-4) during the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke. Jordan Blake added 10 points for the Lady Lions. Ana Norris tallied 16 points for Rose Bud (1-10), which has lost seven games in a row.

FARMINGTON 51, PARAGOULD 48 Jenna Lawrence had 23 of her 27 points after halftime as Farmington (16-1) stormed back from 11 points down to win the Ultimate Auto Group championship in Mountain Home. Keimauri Brown scored 19 points for Paragould (7-4).

MAGNOLIA 39, RSON 37 Alssa Johnson delivered 20 points to boost Magnolia (6-2) into the finals of the Commercial Bank Southeast Arkansas Holiday Tournament. Layne Potter had 11 points for Rison (10-5).

MAMMOTH SPRING 78, PEA RIDGE 56 Brynn Washam's 29 points led Mammoth Spring (18-3) to a Lady Blackhawk Invitational title. Adrianna Corbett scored 19 points, and Sara Crowe added 14 points for the Lady Bears. Tay Davis contributed 11 points.

MILLS 54, CLARENDON 37 Jordan Gregory dominated with 29 points, 15 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks as Mills (4-10) beat the host team to move into the final of the Clarendon Holiday Classic. Jeneva Gregory added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Comets.

NETTLETON 41, MELBOURNE 37 Makenzie Williams supplied 10 points and 12 rebounds as Nettleton (10-1) advanced to next week's Northeast Arkansas Invitational final. Carmen McShan added eight points for the Lady Raiders, who'll play Brookland for the championship.

PARIS 51, HACKETT 35 Annabelle Perry churned out 25 points to send Paris (8-7) to the championship game of the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield. Jaden Wells added 13 points for the Lady Eagles.

SALEM 63, ROGERS 57 Chelsea Hamilton was the catalyst for Salem (12-3), scoring 25 points in a win at the Ultimate Auto Group Tournament in Mountain Home. Marleigh Sellars scored 17 points, and Greenly Hall had eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 66, DEWITT 34 Juliann Stevens put up 17 points as Southside Batesville (8-3) put the clamps on the Lady Dragons in the first round of the Goldfish Classic at Lonoke. A.C. Cox scored 19 points for DeWitt (4-7).

WALKER, LA. 46, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 37 Caitlin Travis notched 18 of her 24 points in the first half to get Walker (17-1) on the right track during the second day of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Kiaya Davis had 10 points to pace Central (8-6). Jordan Marshall scored eight points for the Lady Tigers.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE boys GAMES

BIGELOW 53, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 39 Wade Nutt cleaned up with 18 points in a 14-point win for Bigelow (11-1) in the semifinals of the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Bennett Wilson delivered 10 points for the Panthers. Conner Riddle's 16 points were tops for Bee Branch (10-12).

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 51, LAKE VILLAGE 43 Jymarion Hopson and Kyleston Gill each put in 16 points to catapult Camden Fairview (4-1) to victory during its holiday classic. Jay Watts had 15 points for Lake Village (5-12).

CONCORD 57, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 54, OT Darrell Reed collected 16 points for Concord (15-5), which needed overtime to pull out a win in the semifinals of the Mount Vernon-Enola Holiday Classic. Eli Tate scored 13 points, and Reece Bracey followed with 10 points for the Pirates. Cody Hoover had 14 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (10-11).

DERMOTT 77, NEVADA 70 Dermott (9-8) jumped out to a 24-11, first-quarter lead and held on to win at the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic. A.J. Jackson and Derrick Clarke both had 24 points apiece for the Rams. Lucas Figures added 18 points. Brycten Harris scored 18 points, and Jalen Lowe had 17 points for Nevada (13-2). Cardiaire Adair ended with 14 points for the Blue Jays.

EL DORADO 76, McGEHEE 46 T.J. Dunn scored 15 points as El Dorado (2-9) built a 18-point halftime lead and rolled in the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic. Byson Bolden had 13 points, and LaRonta McHenry counted up 10 points for the Wildcats, who led 42-24 after two quarter. Kyle Bell's 17 points paced McGehee (2-5).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 77, HAMBURG 30 Kellen Robinson's 33 points elevated Episcopal Collegiate (8-4) during its classic. Brolan Griffeth had 10 points, and Elijah Mason knocked in eight points for the Wildcats.

HOT SPRINGS 69, KILGORE, TEXAS 37 Kendall Williams dropped 11 points and pulled in 10 rebounds in a blowout for Hot Spring (5-3) in the Farmers Bank & Trust Tournament in Paris, Texas. Kyin Jammerson and Derrick Hicks Jr. eight had eight points for the Trojans.

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 66, BAPTIST PREP 57 Jordan Jasper put together 21 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds to steer North (13-0) to a first round win in the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate. Nick Rodriguez also scored 21 points while Makale Guy added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Jaguars, who remained unbeaten.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE girls GAMES

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 43, WATSON CHAPEL 31 Ashauni Corley and Laney Marsh both scored 10 points for Episcopal Collegiate (10-2) in a successful opening-round game in its classic. Elois Moore contributed nine points and 10 rebounds while Riley Brady ended with six points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

FAYETTEVILLE 46, MESQUITE HORN, TEXAS 35 Maiesha Washington punched seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as Fayetteville (7-5) won its nightcap at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Whitney Brown scored 11 points, and Wynter Beck finished with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

MAMMOTH SPRING 72, STAR CITY 36 Brynn Washam poured in 25 points to lead Mammoth Spring (17-3) to a crushing win in the semifinals of the Lady Blackhawk Invitational at Pea Ridge. Adrianna Corbett added 19 points for the Lady Bears.