The world in brief: S. Korea runs drills after drone flyby

S. Korea runs drills after drone flyby

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.

South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border Monday before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology Tuesday.

Thursday's training involved land-based anti-air guns, drones playing the role of enemy drones, and a total of 20 fighter jets, attack helicopters and unmanned assets. While there was no actual live-fire, it was still the country's first set of major anti-drone drills since 2017, according to military authorities.

The drills near Seoul set up diverse scenarios of border infiltrations by small enemy drones, under which the mobilized South Korean military assets practiced how they could detect, track and shoot them down, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

U.S. OKs anti-tank mine sale to Taiwan

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid the rising military threat from China.

The department on Wednesday said the Volcano system and all related equipment would cost an estimated $180 million.

It's capable of scattering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter. The announcement indicated Taiwan would be buying the vehicle-borne version, the kind of general-use weapon many experts believe Taiwan needs more of to dissuade or repel a potential Chinese invasion.

To advertise that threat, China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island it claims is its own territory, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Monday.

China's military harassment of Taiwan has intensified in recent years, along with rhetoric from top leaders that the island has no choice but to accept eventual Chinese rule.

That has seen the ruling Communist Party's increasingly powerful military wing, the People's Liberation Army, send planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.

Police detain Bolivia opposition leader

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- Police on Wednesday detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the main opposition leader in Bolivia who is also governor of the Santa Cruz region, a dramatic action that quickly led to renewed social unrest.

Camacho was detained as part of a case in which he is accused of leading what the government characterizes as a coup in 2019, the Chief Prosecutor's Office said. Opposition leaders challenge the coup label, arguing those events were only protests that led to the resignation of then-President Evo Morales.

The governor's allies quickly took to the streets, blocking roads in Santa Cruz as well as a highway that joins the region with the rest of the country. Photos posted on social media showed long lines at gas stations amid worries the renewed unrest could lead to shortages.

It took several hours for any official word on what charges led to the detention of Camacho, whose region is Bolivia's wealthiest and a stronghold of the opposition.

Earlier, Government Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo wrote on social media only, "We inform the Bolivian people that police have fulfilled a detention order against Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho."

Shortly after the action, the Santa Cruz governorship said in a news release that Camacho was "kidnapped in an absolutely irregular police operation and was taken to an unknown location."

Fiji's new leader vows government audit

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka vowed to address the "litany of woe" created by the nation's former government while raising concerns about the Pacific nation's debt.

In his first address to the country since being sworn in to office on Christmas Eve, Rabuka said Thursday there had been a "great and joyful awakening" in a nation where democracy is considered fragile.

The 74-year-old's election Dec. 24 at a special sitting of Parliament in Suva ended the 16-year reign of Fiji First Party leader Frank Bainimarama as prime minister.

The People's Alliance Party leader, who formed a tripartite coalition to win office, promised to audit the spending of the former government and said he will institute an austere approach while in power.

"The mood for a new government was evident," Rabuka said. "There was a whole raft of reasons for that including the problems with infrastructure and essential services, education, increasing poverty, abuse of rights, a climate of fear and a massive national debt."





In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean soldiers operate a short range surface to air missile system during a military exercise in Yangju, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.(South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)



In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the Agency for Defense Development in Daejeon, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.(South Korea Presidential Office via AP)

