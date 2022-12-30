Sanders will nominate Washington County judge as secretary of Department of Transformation and Shared Services

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a news release Friday that she will nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Sanders cited Wood's leadership in Washington County as the reason for the appointment.

“Judge Wood shares my enthusiasm for shrinking the size and scope of government by identifying efficiencies and bold reforms to reduce budgets, saving money and providing better services to the hardworking men and women of Arkansas,” Sanders said in the release.

Wood, 57, was among the candidates who ran in the Republican primary to succeed term-limited Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who was elected attorney general. Wood ultimately lost the nomination to current Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“I am not shy about my desire to serve the state of Arkansas and to help make it a place where businesses grow, families move to, and government stays out of the way,” Wood said in a news release. “That’s exactly what we have done in Washington County during my tenure as county judge, and I am humbled by the confidence Governor-elect Sanders has in me to ask that I take on this critical work.”

Wood is in his second term as county judge. The county is the third-largest county in Arkansas and one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.