Satisfied Sam





MEMPHIS -- Sam Pittman was grinning from ear to ear in the recruiting club building inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium late Wednesday night.

His Arkansas Razorbacks had pulled off a great escape from nearly blowing a 25-point lead to re-establishing their offensive power late in a 55-53 win in triple overtime against plucky Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Pittman's demeanor looked to be satisfaction and elation mixed with clear relief, when considering a loss after leading 38-13 would've been the biggest blown lead in school history.

By improving to 7-6, Pittman automatically triggered a salary raise of $250,000 to reach $5.25 million for 2023 and a one-year extension that takes his deal through the 2027 season.

Pittman touted his team's accomplishments in wrapping up his news conference.

"There's been some really great wins since we've been able to be here," Pittman said. "We've beaten six top 25 teams and won a couple of bowls and been eligible and all that kind of stuff.

"This one was as gratifying as any of them because we had a lot of guys that didn't play. We were down numbers. But the ones we had out there wanted to win, and they practiced hard. This is as much of a gratifying win as a head coach as I've had since I've been here."

Pittman, who is 19-17 in three seasons, joined Bret Bielema as the only Arkansas coaches to win back-to-back bowl games.

While his record is just slightly above .500, it's a major leap from the Hogs' 8-28 record over three years, with one SEC win in that stretch, before he took the reins.

Arkansas posted school records for points scored in a bowl game, total offense (681) and rushing yards (394) in the win over Kansas.

Arkansas appeared en route to a dominating win, despite losing offensive starters in tailback Raheim Sanders and Ty'Kieast Crawford in the first quarter, after going up 38-13 with 8:43 left in the third quarter on Rashod Dubinion's 2-yard touchdown run.

But things got dicey for the Razorbacks as Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who had thrown two first half interceptions when Arkansas converted three takeaways into 14 points, found his stride en route to a Liberty Bowl-record 565 total yards.

Arkansas seemed on its way to icing the game when linebacker Jackson Woodard deflected a fourth down pass with 3:52 remaining at the Arkansas 21.

The Jayhawks really appeared to be done for when KJ Jefferson completed a 43-yard pass to Matt Landers to convert a third-and-3 call moments later. But they got new life when the Pac-12 officiating crew deemed Landers had fumbled on a 15-yard reverse, through replays appeared to show Landers cupping the ball as his back and shoulder hit the grass before he lost the handle.

"We had it, we gave it to them, they earned it back or however you want to say it," Pittman said.

Pittman also talked about relative momentum when a team coughs up a huge lead.

"Usually when this happens and a team comes back and they tie it at the end of the game, usually the momentum is so severe that the team that was ahead all the time loses," he said. "We gathered our team. I think we thought we could win the whole entire time. And at that point, it looked bleak to be perfectly honest with you.

"Like I say, about 90% of that when it gets to that point, you lose. We didn't. The offense made it really easy in overtime, made it really easy for us."

Indeed, Arkansas had six snaps in the overtime periods, and all of them were successful. Landers went 19 yards with a slant on the first Hogs' snap of overtime, and Dubinion scored over the right side from the 6 on the next play. AJ Green went 5 yards with a pass from Jefferson, then the 6-3 quarterback took a draw up the middle, breaking tackles en route to a 20-yard touchdown in the second overtime.

There was a moment's hesitation on Arkansas' mandatory 2-point conversion play in the second overtime, as Jefferson's first read appeared covered and the pass rush was bearing down. But he calmly found Jaedon Wilson for the 2-point throw.

In the third overtime, Dubinion went uncovered on a wheel route and caught the two-point conversion pass that wound up as the winning points.

The 55-53 win broke a streak of losses in close games for Arkansas, which improved to 1-4 in games this season decided by three points or less and 2-4 in one-score games.

Now the Razorbacks await what other moves the transfer portal will bring. And whether Pittman can entice linebackers coach Michael Scherer to remain or lose him to UNLV or elsewhere.

Sitting at 7-6 with a pulse-pounding bowl win under their belts in the fourth-highest scoring postseason game in college football history is much easier to swallow than the gloom of a massive lead given up to a program playing in its first bowl game in 14 years.

















"I'm just proud we ended up having a winning season," Pittman said. "That's not our goal, but a losing season's sure as hell ain't our goal either. I'm proud of these kids."





Arkansas players pose with the Liberty Bowl trophy after Wednesday’s 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas. The Razorbacks posted school bowl records for points scored, total offense (681 yards) and rushing yards (394). (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





