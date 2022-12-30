State traffic accidents leave 3 people dead

Three people were killed and two more injured in accidents on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville, died shortly after 8 a.m. when the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving crossed the centerline of U.S. 278 near Hope and collided with a 2008 Ford F-250 in the opposite lane, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the F-250, Jerry Hillery, 70, of Prescott, was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment.

Carl Cantrell, 29, of Bentonville, was killed just after 4:50 p.m. while crossing Arkansas 102 in Bentonville, according to a report written by police in that city.

A 2011 Isuzu NPR struck Cantrell in the outside eastbound lane.

Ladarius Heard, 21, of Bono, died around 9:55 p.m. when the 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving was hit by a 2023 Volvo 760 on U.S. 63 near Bono, according to a state police report.

Heard was turning out of a private driveway when his vehicle was hit on the driver's side.

Law enforcement officers investigating each of the three accidents reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.