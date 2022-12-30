Super Quiz: Who Did It?

1. Who is credited with inventing the first electric light bulb?

2. Who defeated the French in the Battle of the Nile?

3. Who became the first Black American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era?

4. Who discovered Florida while searching for the mythical Fountain of Youth?

5. Who led the liberation of northern South America from Spanish control?

6. Who was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

7. Who wrote "The Pilgrim's Progress"?

8. Who created the opera "Carmen"?

9. Who established the Tuskegee Institute?

ANSWERS:

1. Thomas Edison

2. Horatio Nelson

3. Jackie Robinson

4. Ponce de Leon

5. Simon Bolivar

6. Aretha Franklin

7. John Bunyan

8. Georges Bizet

9. Booker T. Washington