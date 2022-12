Arrests

Fayetteville

• Michael Coogan, 28, of 638 W. Laura Lee St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Coogan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Jacob Flowers, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Flowers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.