Two teenagers arrested, charged in West Memphis killing on Wednesday

Two West Memphis residents, ages 18 and 15, have been arrested and charged with capital murder after a homicide on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Jotavian Ross, 18, was reportedly armed with a gun when officers with the Police Department's Special Response Team arrested him at a motel on Thursday. Tyler Triplett, 15, turned himself in to police shortly after Ross's arrest.

Ross and Triplett are both charged in the Wednesday night killing of Samuel Johnson, 21, of West Memphis, who police said had been shot multiple times. Officers said that at about 10:54 p.m. Wednesday they found Johnson lying in the intersection of Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue, about a half-mile west-southwest of the point where eastbound Interstate 40 and Interstate 55 split apart.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators identified the two murder suspects based on witness statements and surveillance camera footage, the Facebook post states.

Police also arrested Stacey Brown, 36, who faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. The Police Department's Facebook post didn't give details about the basis for the charge, nor did it confirm or deny that Brown resided in West Memphis.