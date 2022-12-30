USDA announces UAM funds in visit

Researchers and administrators with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hosted a visiting official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Dec. 16, highlighting projects that have garnered special federal funding in support of climate-smart initiatives.

Homer Wilkes, USDA under secretary for natural resources and environment, visited Five Oaks Ag Research and Education Center in Humphrey. During the visit, Wilkes announced funding for USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities projects, which includes about $3.7 million for an Arkansas-based project aimed at benefiting underserved landowners in the Southern Bottomland Region.

Wilkes met with faculty from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center (AFRC) of the Division of Agriculture housed at UAM to award them the grant.

The grant provides funding for climate-smart commodities projects, which are aimed at supporting sustainability in agriculture. AFRC at UAM is the lead on the project and will partner with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Texas A&M University, as well as with recruited landowners.

During the awarding of the grant, Wilkes complimented the proposed project's potential to create value-added forest products.

"There were over 1,000 applications for this particular opportunity. It was very, very competitive. ... I am hopeful through grants like this that you can create those niche, individual markets," Wilkes said.

Nana Tian, an assistant professor of natural resources economics and policy with UAM, developed the winning grant proposal and is primary investigator on the project. She was on hand to discuss aspects of the project, which incorporates hardwood restoration in the Arkansas Delta.

"Restoring bottomland hardwood forests is considered a viable climate-smart agricultural/forestry practice," Tian said. "Small and underserved family landowners play a critical role in implementing this practice, but they face more barriers to adopting them than other landowners.

"This project aims to plant 500 to 600 acres of oak forests in the agriculturally dominant floodplain of the Red River Valley of southwestern Arkansas, the Ouachita River Valley of south-central Arkansas and the Bayou Meto Watershed in eastern Arkansas," she said. "The project will also quantify and demonstrate the ecological and economic benefits of bottomland hardwood forest restoration on working lands and help landowners manage the plantations and market climate-smart commodities."

Tian is also a researcher for the AFRC, a partnership between UAM and the Division of Agriculture, through the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss thanked the USDA for the many benefits the funding will bring.

"We thank the USDA for their incredible support of the project," Doss said. "This work will not only support underserved family landowners in the region and rebuild essential bottomland hardwood forests but also allow the talented undergraduate and graduate students in UAM's forestry, wildlife management and conservation, and agriculture programs to research and experience value-added forest products and climate-smart commodities. We congratulate Dr. Tian for her vision and look forward to collaborating with our partners on this important project."

Michael Blazier, director of the Arkansas Forestry Center and dean of UAM's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, said that the grant, which will fund five years of research and outreach efforts, will allow UAM and other cooperating institutions to work synergistically to bring ideas "from research to practice."

"Long story short, it ties together so many great resources in terms of expertise and long-standing research and outreach efforts, and ties it all together to integrate economics, ecology and outreach," Blazier said.

He said Tian's project will draw from efforts of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Texas A&M University.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Ryan McGeeney is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Kelsey Englert of UAM contributed to this report.