Vatican says Benedict ‘serious’ but stable

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, alert and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers "to accompany him in these difficult hours."

On Wednesday Francis revealed that Benedict was "very ill" and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican where he has lived since retiring in 2013, sparking fears that he was near death.

The Vatican later said Benedict's health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Few had expected his retirement -- now in its 10th year -- to last longer than his eight-year reign as pope.

Bruni said Thursday that Benedict "managed to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and alert and today, while his condition remains grave, the situation at the moment is stable."

"Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours," he said.

Responding to that call, the diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in honor of Benedict today at St. John Lateran, Benedict's former cathedral in his capacity as the bishop of Rome. The pope's vicar for Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, was to celebrate.

Word of Benedict's declining health immediately posed questions about what would happen when he dies, given the unprecedented reality of having a reigning pope presumably presiding over the funeral of a former pope.

Most Vatican experts expect any funeral would resemble that for any retired bishop of Rome, albeit with the caveat that there would be official delegations to honor a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Germany -- homeland of Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger -- and beyond.

Information for this article was contributed by Kirsten Grieshaber, Luigi Navarra and Joel Paqui of The Associated Press.

A memorial plaque is fixed at the birthplace of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI in Marktl, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



A picture of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is placed besides a baptistery in the St. Oswald church in Marktl, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



The St. Anna basilica is silhouetted by the rising sun in Altoetting near Marktl, the birthplace of of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



People look postcards showing Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome, near the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



A person passes the birthplace of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI in Marktl, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



People look postcards showing Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome, near the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old's condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

