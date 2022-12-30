What a year! My favorite 2022 movies





Here we are at the end of 2022, and I've seen many amazing films this year. I've also watched some real stinkers. And, as many critics have already done, I'm now sitting down to compile my list of the top 10 films from 2022.

Some of these movies are undoubtedly on lists made by critics more important than I who have been doing this a lot longer than I have. But I'm also convinced there are a couple on here readers won't be familiar with.

10. "Three Thousand Years of Longing"

I love stories about long-lived characters. They're just so fascinating as they evolve through the centuries. So when you have a powerful force in Idris Elba being asked for stories by such a reflective actor as Tilda Swinton, I think something really special happens. Add in some trippy style from George Miller, and you end up with one of the best films of the year.

Wishes as a cautionary tale driven by narratives of grand failures and romantic bitterness make for a truly magical movie. Swinton and Elba earn their chemistry and tell a dazzling, complete narrative all in less than two hours.

Miller brought these wishes to life with catastrophic consequences, and I found so much wizardry in the simple satisfaction of Elba as a Djinn telling Swinton stories from his life.

9. "Cha Cha Real Smooth"

Cooper Raiff wore a lot of hats in this movie -- from director to lead actor. But he excelled in every role, from writing a moving story to falling hopelessly in love with Dakota Johnson. So often, Hollywood doesn't know what to do with autistic characters, but the way this film respects Vanessa Burghardt and her character, Lola, is phenomenal.

Ultimately, this film is the realistic love story movies don't often like to give us. Love is challenging, and it's messy. Sometimes it's not right for the main characters to fall for each other, despite how much chemistry they have or how effortless they make a relationship appear. But "Cha Cha Real Smooth" dared to reveal all that with buckets full of charisma and gusto.

8. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

You'll find more cartoons on my top 10 lists than most critics. But that's because I consider animation to be just as much "true cinema" as live-action stories, and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" brings so much to the table. DreamWorks offered an updated fluidity and action-packed film that provided one of the most lively cinematic experiences of the year.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek bring their A-game in a surprisingly deep narrative that touches on everything from mental health to mortality. I didn't expect so much from a "Shrek" spinoff, and yet, it waltzed up to my table with a plate of delicious food all the same.

7. "Prey"

After several attempts at making a satisfactory follow-up to "Predator," I was left flabbergasted at the refreshed offering of "Prey." Add the fact that this film stars a predominantly Indigenous cast, all of whom excel in their roles, and a full dub in Comanche language, and it's a recipe for unexpected success.

"Prey" manages to make a science fiction story about American Indians doing battle with an alien hunter appear artsy with beautiful shots and practical effects. Director Dan Trachtenberg and lead actor Amber Midthunder delivered one of the most underrated surprises of 2022 with this film.

6. "The Sea Beast"

Netflix's in-house animation studio is coming out swinging in an industry dominated by Disney and Pixar. And their offering, "The Sea Beast," is this colorful splattering of fun with two of the most effective shots that stopped my heart cold for a solid 10 seconds.

It's the characters that make the voyage worth taking, and from the moment I set foot on their ship, I was captivated by a monster of a tale. Like "Puss in Boots," this film offers something grand for parents and kids alike.

5. "Guillermo del Toro's ­Pinocchio"

Speaking of Netflix and animation, Director Guillermo del Toro brought forth a godlike craft in his stop-motion animation take on "Pinocchio" this year. Not only did he best Disney's live-action abomination, he truly did breathe a divine spark of creation into his take on the 1883 novel.

Ewan McGregor and Christoph Waltz offered standout performances in a woodcraft world that del Toro dared to dream up for the rest of us to enjoy. In terms of craft, it's the best-animated film of 2022 and one of the greatest movies overall. I can only pray it'll knock out Disney's comparatively weak animated offerings in the Oscars race next year.

4. "The Fabelmans"

This is a movie that really seemed to divide critics I've talked to, with some calling it a disingenuous take by Spielberg. But if the man did weave a spell with "The Fabelmans," I fell under it. Broken down to its most simple pieces, it's not just a movie about making movies. Rather, this is a tale about the true cost storytellers pay to feed their addiction to creative expression.

And, of course, in a time when antisemitism seems to be on the rise once more, it's all the more important to have a powerful story centered on a Jewish family and one boy's obsession with cinema. While a smarter critic than I called it "dishonest," I ask myself, "Isn't all fiction?"

Who among us if given the chance to reshape the hardest moments of our adolescence into a heroic ascension wouldn't do so? I can't blame Spielberg for doing that here. In fact, I'm grateful to him for it.

3. "Emergency"

Director Carey Williams delivered the most important movie of the year to Amazon Prime Video. And I don't hear enough people talking about this heartbreaking and brutally honest depiction of just how deadly existing as a Black person can truly be in the United States, especially where authorities are involved.

I still believe Donald Elise Watkins gave the best performance of the year during this movie's conclusion, as he sobs about believing he was actually going to die, simply for trying to save a girl's life. That scene alone makes the entire film worth watching. But there's so much at work in a movie that offers jokes, yes, but more so, truth.

2. "Top Gun: Maverick"

You can hate Tom Cruise. You can hate the fact that they made a sequel to a movie more than 35 years old. But in spite of all that, "Top Gun: Maverick" found a way to win. Cruise's willingness to go the distance to get those lifelike shots and his dedication to advancing the story of one of his most famous characters are just impossible to ignore.

What's more, critics and audiences love this movie to death, as do I. There's a reason it made more than a billion dollars at the box office, and I stand in begrudging awe at what this delayed sequel managed to accomplish. It's just an absolute pleasure, especially the tasteful inclusion of Val Kilmer's role.

1. "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Excuse me while I gush about how completely this film captured me. Marvel took a crack at multidimensional fiction this year, but they didn't do it half as well as co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan gave unbelievable performances from combat to what it means to be in love and enjoy the mundane moments of life when the world around you is falling apart. "EEAAO" made me cry over rocks with googly eyes glued on them. Of all the movies I've seen this year, none stirred my heart as much as this one, touching on queer acceptance, generational trauma, the burdens and rewards of family, and so much more.

Honorable mentions: "The Northman," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Women Talking," "Turning Red," "The Bad Guys," "Wendell & Wild," "Do Revenge" and "The Batman."





Seafarin’ dude Jacob Holland (voiced by Karl Urban) and small protagonist Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator) try to elude a monster of the deep in Netflix’s “The Sea Beast.”





