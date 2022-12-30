Wolverines star small, mighty

The Windermere (Fla.) Wolverines' Ta'Veon Jones, a 5-foot-7 point guard, may not be as tall as other basketball players, but he makes an impression on the court.

With 19 points, 4 assists and 2 steals against the Mills University Studies Comets, Jones led the Wolverines to a 75-31 win Thursday in the school's third and final game of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

"He's a good player," Windermere Coach Brian Hoff said. "His size may hinder his collegiate career, but as I tell people someone will fall in love with him. He has the heart of a lion and he's just a great speed."

Windermere (9-3) won its first game of the tournament against Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academic Center of Decatur, Ga., Tuesday, 57-46. The Wolverines went into overtime Wednesday against the Silsbee (Texas) Tigers, only to lose 84-78.

They recovered from that loss to win against Mills (6-8), which went 1-2 at King Cotton. And the Wolverines took advantage of the Comets' many weaknesses.

In the Windermere game, the Comets shot 10 for 38 (26.3%) including 4 for 16 (25%) from 3-point range. The Comets made 7 of 13 (53.8%) at the free throw line.

Contrast that with the Wolverines, who shot 29 for 56 (51.8%) including 7 for 25 (28%) from the arc and 10 for 20 (50%) at the free throw line.

Zaylin Rowlan scored 8 points for the Comets.

Behind Jones, the Wolverines' Chalier Torres scored 18 points with three 3-pointers. Isaiah Doeceus had 15 points.

"Overall I'm happy with the way we played," Hoff said. "We shared the ball defensively. I'm obviously disappointed we didn't go further in the tournament but it gives us time to gear up for our conference, and we are in a tough conference. Right now we are number five, but this was a fun tournament to play."