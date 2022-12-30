Sun Belt women

Louisiana-Monroe 81, Arkansas State 66

A 29-point first quarter -- highlighted by a 15-3 run over the final 4:51 -- powered Louisiana-Monroe to an early advantage and the Warhawks rolled to a win at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday night in Monroe, La.

Arkansas State (5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) briefly got back within single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Red Wolves struggled from the field. They shot 37% as a team and hit only four three-pointers on 22 attempts. Louisiana-Monroe (5-7, 1-0) outrebounded ASU 47-38 and took advantage of 29 trips to the free-throw line, scoring 24 of their 81 points at the line.

Lauryn Pendleton returned to the starting lineup and scored a game-high 22 points for the Red Wolves on 10-of-24 shooting, adding 11 rebounds and 2 assists.

But the Warhawks had all five starters in double figures, led by 17 points from Olivia Knight and 15 from Aasian Sam.