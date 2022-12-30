Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

World to begin 2023 with a population of 7.9 billion

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:48 a.m.
Throngs of Argentine soccer fans crowd a highway in Buenos Aires on Dec. 20 for a homecoming parade for the World Cup champion Argentine soccer team. (AP/Gustavo Garello)

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.

That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said.

The U.S. population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.

The U.S. is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023. Net international migration is expected to add a person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.

Print Headline: World to begin 2023 with a population of 7.9 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT