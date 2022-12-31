2 in W. Memphis accused of slaying

Two West Memphis people were arrested on capital murder charges Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday, and a woman faces a charge of hindering the investigation, according to a Facebook post from West Memphis police.

Officers of the department's Special Response Team arrested 18-year-old Jotavian Ross, who was armed with a gun at the time, at a motel, while 15-year-old Tyler Triplett turned himself in. Police also arrested Stacey Brown, 36.

Ross and Triplett are charged in the Wednesday night killing of Samuel Johnson, 21, of West Memphis, who police found lying in the intersection of Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue after he was shot several times. He died at an area hospital.

Investigators identified the two murder suspects based on witness statements and surveillance camera footage, the post states.

Brown faces a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. The post didn't give details about the basis for the charge.