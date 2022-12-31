Alabama enters bowl with different mindset

NEW ORLEANS -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban gave his players a history lesson after they learned they'd been left out of the College Football Playoff and would instead meet Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

The last two times the Crimson Tide played in New Orleans on the heels of similar disappointments, it didn't go well.

"That was kind of the first thing that coach Saban discussed" when bowl practices commenced earlier this month, Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. said. "The attitude of this team has been completely opposite of the attitude that he explained that those teams had."

The 2008 Crimson Tide was favored against Utah in the Sugar Bowl that season, but lost by two touchdowns. The 2013 squad was favored in the Sugar Bowl, too, but lost -- again, by two touchdowns -- to Oklahoma.

This time, No. 5 Alabama (10-2) heads into today's game favored by 6 1/2 points over No. 11 and Big 12 champion Kansas State (10-3), according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

"We've been really focused. We've been doing extra lifts, extra sprints after practice, extra film, just treating this game like it's our championship," Ekiyor said. "I'm really excited to see how we perform because I know we put a lot into it."

The Wildcats have expressed similar sentiments heading into the first game ever played between the programs.

"Growing up, I always looked at Alabama as the best program in college football history," Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah said. "So, it's a dream come true and an honor the play them."

Kansas State lost three of its first nine games, but arrived in New Orleans on a four-game winning streak -- including a dramatic overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game -- that has put the Wildcats in position to make this season among the most memorable in program history.

"Not many people expected Kansas State to be in this position this year," Wildcats Coach Chris Klieman said. "We have a number of kids that are going to have opportunities to play at the next level, but we haven't had a kid on our football team that's had an opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl, and to play in a New Year's Six game. That's really special."

Alabama has played in the national title game or CFP semifinal in all but three of the past 14 seasons. So Saban has to guard against let-downs when his team enters bowl season outside the national title picture.

"It's more challenging when that's sort of a goal for what the players work for all year long and came up short," Saban said. "But I think that our players have had the right disposition and the right mindset."

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) is pursued by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. In an age of “opt-outs” in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Anudike-Uzomah. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)



FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 12, 2022. In an age of “opt-outs” in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, including Young. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

