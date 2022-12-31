Another Texas-sent migrant bus arrives in the City of Brotherly Love





PHILADELPHIA -- Another bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived Thursday in Philadelphia, making a total of 15 busloads and more than 630 people sent to the city since Nov. 16, officials said.

An estimated 60 people were dropped off and at least 43 of them were transported to the city's welcoming center in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The migrants Thursday did not have to endure the subfreezing temperatures that about 100 people faced when they arrived Christmas Eve on two buses from Texas.

That day, three buses of recent migrant families sent from Texas were also dropped off near the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris, prompting anger from critics of the bus tactic for making the migrants -- some dressed in T-shirts -- suffer record-setting cold at their destination last week.

The latest bus arrival in Philadelphia came two days after the Supreme Court decided to keep pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now. The Trump-era policy was scheduled to expire Dec. 21, and thousands of people had been massing south of the border in anticipation of the limit being lifted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared on social media Tuesday that his state had bused more than 15,900 migrants to Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

"We're providing relief to local communities overwhelmed by President [Joe] Biden's open border policies," Abbott wrote on Twitter.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney offered no public statement Thursday on the latest bus arrival, but he has previously condemned Abbott and his administration for "cruel and racist policies using migrant families -- including children -- as pawns to shamelessly push their warped political agenda."

City officials said the bus Thursday contained people from Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Peru, Nicaragua, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.



