Arkansans remembered among year’s deceased

An award-winning documentary filmmaker from Little Rock and two of Arkansas' female political pioneers were among Arkansans who died in 2022.

Brent Renaud, 50, who grew up in Little Rock and graduated from Hall High School, died March 13 outside Kyiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces that had invaded the country fired on his vehicle, striking him.

Renaud was the first journalist on assignment from an American news organization to be killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote: "A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians."

Also passing away in 2022 were Julia Hughes Jones, a longtime state auditor, and Jimmie Lou Fisher, a longtime state treasurer and one-time Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas governor. The two women were contemporaries who helped kick the door open for women to win and hold statewide elected offices.

More than 30,000 people die in Arkansas every year -- a number that jumped to 38,132 in 2020 and 40,081 in 2021, which are the most recent years for which data is available from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is highlighting a fraction of those who died in the past 12 months. The list of Arkansans featured here is subjective and does not in any way include everyone who made life better or interesting for their families, their communities, and their state and nation. Information about the individuals comes from articles and obituaries in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, from funeral homes and from the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Renaud, who lived in both Little Rock and New York, was in Ukraine working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. His work had taken him and his brother Chris Renaud to some of the world's most dangerous locations to report on the toll of war and conflict.

They made films for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS, The New York Times, VICE News and others, according to Renaud's obituary. They won a prestigious Peabody Award for "Last Chance High," an eight-part series for VICE Media on Chicago's Moses Montefiore Academy.

Jimmie Lou Fisher, 80, died July 12. Fisher was state treasurer for 22 years, a gubernatorial candidate, a Democratic Party leader, and a political adviser to many, including to the then-governor, Bill Clinton. Born in Delight and graduate of Vilonia High School, Fisher was state treasurer from 1981 to 2003. She ran for governor and lost with 47% of the vote to the then-incumbent governor, Mike Huckabee.

Fisher started out in politics by being elected the treasurer of Greene County in 1970. She directed Clinton's 1978 campaign for governor in the 1st Congressional District. In 1979, the newly elected Gov. Clinton appointed Fisher state auditor to replace Jimmie "Red" Jones, who became the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard.

Julia Hughes Jones, 83, died Sept. 14 in St. Augustine, Fla., after a trailblazing political career in Arkansas where she was the first woman elected to a statewide office without being appointed to it first. She became state auditor in 1981. Earlier, she was the first woman to be elected to a Pulaski County office, which was circuit clerk in 1976.

A native of Camden, Jones -- the mother of three -- was initially a teacher and then a chief investigator and warrant officer for the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office in 1973. She didn't win all her elections, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. She "narrowly lost the runoff election" for secretary of state in 1978 to Paul Riviere. She also lost elections for the U.S. Senate in 1992 and secretary of state in 1994. She was a public speaker and an author.

Ruth Elizabeth "Liz" Teague Workman, 93, of Conway died Jan. 1. Workman was a longtime advocate for civil rights and women's equality, and a promoter of justice and world peace. During the 1980s, Workman was one of the earliest members of Arkansas' Peace Links initiative, an organization focused on ending the nuclear weapons race. She served as a delegate for the organization's mission to the Soviet Union in 1987.

Maj. Gen. Harold Gwatney, 92, died Jan. 7. Gwatney served as adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard from 1981-83. In 1957 he was approved for a Chevrolet franchise, now Gwatney Automotive companies that operates in six locations. Gwatney was elected as the youngest North Little Rock alderman in 1955.

Ginny Shell, 79, died Jan. 13. She and husband Bob Shell built the Ginny and Bob Shell Alzheimer's Center at Parkway Village.

Roy Wilson Kirkland Jr., 84, of West Memphis and formerly of Barton and Portland, died Jan. 16. He worked 48 years as an educator, including 35 years as superintendent of the Barton-Lexa School District. Roy was a founding father of the Great Rivers Educational Service Cooperative. He served on the board of visitors of Phillips County Community College for 17 years. During his board tenure the college transitioned to Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas.

Bill A. Shirron, 85, of Benton, died Jan. 21. A superintendent in Emmet and Prescott school districts, Shirron was a member of the 1983 Education Standards Committee that was chaired by Arkansas' then-first lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Shirron served as the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System director from 1988-2002. During his time, he pioneered the "28 and out" and T-Drop Benefit for Arkansas educators.

Vann Smith, 71, died Jan. 22. Smith served for 32 years -- retiring in 2020 -- as a judge in the 6th Judicial District that encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties. Initially appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Bill Clinton and elected shortly thereafter, Smith's caseload included a lawsuit that resulted in the building of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park, where the Clinton Presidential library is located. He was a boys' baseball coach for more than 40 years. Smith's wife, Cathy Smith, died in August 2022. Her stepson, Logan Smith, has been accused of her murder.

Kearney Dietz, 89, died Jan. 24. He retired in 2012 after spending 23 years as president of Arkansas' Independent Colleges and Universities. He was a former chair of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities State Executives and was a presiding officer of the Foundation for Independent Higher Education.

E. Lee Ronnel, 85, died Jan. 29. Born to professional musicians in Shanghai, China, Ronnel at age 11 and his mother moved to the United States. After college and service in the U.S. Air Force, Ronnel and his wife Dale Grundfest Ronnel moved to Little Rock, where he had a 55-year career in the recycling industry, including the founding of Metal Recycling Corp. in 1979. He was a 50-plus-year patron of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra that this month announced the naming of its lifelong music engagement and education programs the "E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy." Additionally, Ronnel was a 30-year volunteer and benefactor to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His fluency in Russian was tapped to help Russian Jewish immigrants get settled and find work in Central Arkansas, according to his obituary.

Helen Elizabeth Selig, 84, died Feb. 18. A commercial Realtor, Selig served as mayor of Hot Springs from 1994-2000. During her tenure the Hot Springs Civic and Convention Center was constructed, and through her lobbying, the public residential Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts opened for gifted high school students across the state.

Sterling R. Cockrill, 96, died March 23. In the 1970s, Cockrill worked as an urban planner in the Little Rock office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He ultimately became director of several organizations dedicated to revitalizing Little Rock's downtown, including Little Rock Unlimited Progress and the Metrocentre Improvement District. Earlier, Cockrill served for 14 years in the Arkansas House of Representatives, becoming the Speaker of the House and then Democratic Party majority leader. Ultimately, he resigned his position and switched parties, running unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket with Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller in 1970.

Kaneaster Hodges Jr., 83, of Newport died March 23. Hodges, a Democrat, was a U.S. senator from Arkansas for 13 months. Gov. David Pryor appointed him to serve out the remaining term of U.S. Sen. John McClellan, who died in 1977. Pryor ran for the Senate seat in 1978 and won, taking office in January 1979.

Don Munro, 94, died April 27. Born in Massachusetts, the Yale-educated Munro established in 1959 what became Munro & Co., a large national shoe manufacturing company based in his adopted hometown of Hot Springs. Inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2005, Munro was also recognized for his philanthropic work benefiting organizations across the state.

Richard "Dick" Allen Price, 84, died May 2. Price was host of the Singing Pig Talk Show, an evening radio talk show on KAAY 1090-AM. Later, he would work for KARN 920 and KHLT 1010 AM.

Wallace W. Fowler Sr., 87, of Jonesboro died May 4. A career businessman, Fowler initially worked and owned furniture stores, which morphed into the ownership with partners of some 93 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant franchises that were sold in 1985. He and his wife Jama Fowler moved into banking -- owning interests in Mercantile Bank, North Arkansas Bancshares, First Bank of Arkansas, Southwest Bancshares, Russellville Bancshares, Liberty Bank of Arkansas and Liberty Bancshares. A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler served as a member of the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission and the Arkansas State Police Commission.

Larry Lacewell, 85, died May 17 in Jonesboro. The Fordyce native was at different times in his football-coaching career the University of Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, Arkansas State University's head coach, University of Tennessee's defensive coordinator and the Dallas Cowboys' director of scouting.

Bob Robbins, 78, died May 21. Robbins, whose real name was Robert Spears, was an award-winning disc jockey on Arkansas radio, starting in 1967 on KAAY, 1090-AM in Little Rock, but best known for his folksy style for 34 years on KSSN 96-FM, a Little Rock-based country music station. That was followed by nine years at KMJX 105.1 FM. In 1982, Robbins was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat who had been paid by Bob Troutt to either kill or maim Robbins so he could not speak again, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Troutt, a former news reporter and gubernatorial aide, was angry with Robbins for leaving his DJ job at Troutt's Kountry Klub to join in a partnership to establish BJ's Star-Studded Honky Tonk.

Daniel R. Grant, 98, died May 25. A nationally recognized authority and college text author on local and state government, Grant taught political science at Vanderbilt University for 21 years before returning in 1970 to his childhood home state of Arkansas to be the 12th president for 18 years of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. In his retirement the president emeritus was appointed to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Jeane Mussman Hamilton, 96, died June 15. Hamilton worked with the the Junior League of Little Rock and Gov. Winthrop and Jeanette Rockefeller to raise money for the construction of the Arkansas Arts Center, now the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. She was a lifetime member of the Board of Trustees and the creator of the Arkansas Arts Center Traveling Seminar program, in which she escorted hundreds of center supporters and patrons on 94 art trips in different parts of the world. In 2007, she was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council Governor's Award.

Bobby Hopper, 89, of Springdale, died July 29. Hopper was the longest serving highway commissioner in Arkansas history, from 1983 to 1999. His name is on Arkansas' only highway tunnel -- the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Interstate 49 near Winslow.

Bettye Wallace, 92, died July 26 in Creede, Col. A Malvern native, Wallace coached tennis at her alma mater Henderson State University from 1963-1987 and started the school's volleyball program in 1965. She was instrumental in the development of the Arkansas Women's Intercollegiate Sports Association and Association of Intercollegiate Activities for Women. Under Wallace, Henderson State won tennis championships in 1967, 1969 and 1972 and volleyball titles in 1972 and 1975. Wallace also led the Reddies to South League tennis championships from 1977-1979. The tennis courts at Henderson are named for her.

Douglas William Harp, 81, of Hot Springs, died Aug. 1. Arkansas State Police Lt. Harp was 34 when in 1975 then-Gov. David Pryor named him director of the Arkansas State Police. Col. Harp reorganized the department and made plans to move the administrative offices of the state police out of the antiquated and deteriorating headquarters on Roosevelt Road into new headquarters on Natural Resources Drive. He retired from the State Police on June 30, 1981.

Burton L. Elliott, 91, died Aug. 3 in Fayetteville. A native of Charleston, Elliott served as superintendent for 14 years in the Siloam Springs School District before becoming the director of education for the state of Arkansas in Gov. Bill Clinton's administration. In later years, Elliott worked with the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and finally as the director of the Northwest Arkansas Educational Cooperative, retiring in 2006.

Sondra Lee Hercher Gordy, 77, died Sept. 13 in Conway. A faculty member at the University of Central Arkansas for 36 years, Gordy was the author of "Finding the Lost Year," about the school year of 1958-59 and the effects on students and teachers of Gov. Orval Faubus shutting down Little Rock School District high schools rather than continuing to integrate. She and Sandy Hubbard then produced a documentary called "The Lost Year."

Willis Horton, 82, died Oct. 7 in Fayetteville. A former Searcy County judge, operator of an auto parts store and a part of a family-owned construction business, Horton was a thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder. He championed one Kentucky Oaks winner, three Kentucky Derby contenders, two Eclipse Award champions and two Kentucky stallions, according to his obituary. Among his horses were Lemons Forever, Will Take Charge, Take Charge Brandi and Silver State.

Ricky A. Norton, 61, died Oct. 13. Norton's high school basketball games drew the likes of then-Gov. Bill Clinton and University of Arkansas Razorback basketball coach Eddie Sutton. The Okolona High School student was a McDonald's All American Team member in 1980 and played for the Razorbacks from 1980 to 1984. During that time the team won two Southwest Conference regular season championships and one Southwest Conference Tournament championship, and in each of his four seasons, the team made it to the NCAA tournament, advancing to the "Sweet Sixteen" in 1981 and 1983.

John Brittenum, 78, died Oct. 13. The Brinkley native was quarterback for two University of Arkansas teams that beat the University of Texas Longhorns. He later made the Miami Dolphins' second-year team and played one season for the San Diego Chargers in 1968.

Pharoah Sanders, 81, died Sept. 24 in Los Angeles. Born in Little Rock, Ferrell Lee Sanders was a tenor saxophonist, composer and band leader. He was a leader in the development of "free jazz" and "spiritual jazz" in his work as a member of John Coltrane's groups in the mid-1960s, and later through his solo work. He released over thirty albums as either a leader or collaborator.

Tommy Swaim, 77, died Oct. 12. Swaim served as mayor of Jacksonville from 1987 to 2009. An advocate for the Little Rock Air Force Base during his tenure, Swaim also oversaw the long-running cleanup of the former Vertac chemical plant site.

Lawrence A. Davis Jr., 85, died Oct. 15. Davis was University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff chancellor for 21 years, from 1991 to 2012. He was named chancellor emeritus.

Ron Huery, 55, died Nov. 5. Huery was a 6-foot-6 guard who was a first-team All-Southwest Conference player as a sophomore and a key reserve on University of Arkansas teams that made deep tournament runs his redshirt junior and senior seasons. Huery was Tennessee's Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American in high school and the first major recruit signed by then-Coach Nolan Richardson at Arkansas.

Dr. Terry Yamauchi, 81, died Nov. 5. A pediatrician who as a child of Japanese ancestry spent part of World War II in a Japanese relocation camp in Idaho, Yamauchi worked for more than 40 years at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in roles such as associate dean, interim chair of pediatrics and professor and chief of pediatric infectious diseases and clinical pharmacology. He was director of the state Department of Human Services from 1990-92. The author of more than 300 articles and book chapters, Yamauchi was also a member of many boards dealing with health, families and the arts. He was also an ardent fan of baseball and softball.

Eldon A. Janzen, 94, died Dec. 10 in Owasso, Okla. For 25 years starting in 1970, Janzen was director of bands at the University of Arkansas, directing the Razorback Marching Band, as well as the Symphonic and Concert bands. The Razorback Band appeared in most major bowls during his leadership, including the Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Liberty Bowl and Orange Bowl. His book, "The Band Director's Survival Guide" has been used in college methods courses throughout the country, according to his obituary.

Brenda Blagg, 75, died Dec. 14. Blagg was a longtime political correspondent, an advocate for the Freedom of Information Act and the author of "Political Magic: The Travels, Trials and Triumphs of the Clintons' Arkansas Travelers," a book about Arkansans' roles in the 1992 presidential campaign. Her syndicated column, "Between the Lines," ran in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and newspapers statewide until October.

Hank Browne III, 82, died Dec. 20. A face and voice familiar to viewers of his folksy furniture store television commercials, Browne started a career of store ownership with Garner Browne, a TV and appliance store. He followed that with Freight Sales and ultimately the Hank's Fine Furniture stores, which has 18 locations in four states. An avid outdoors man whose sports took him around the world, Browne was inducted into the Arkansas Game and Fish Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2021 and was a major supporter of the Nature Conservancy in Arkansas and of Delta Waterfowl.