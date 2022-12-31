Arkansas awards $271,270 in grants to 9 pregnancy resource centers

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration awarded $271,270 in a new round of grants to nine pregnancy resource centers, the agency announced Thursday.

Pregnancy resource centers are nonprofits -- often affiliated with religious organizations -- that try to steer pregnant women away from abortion services. The centers provide consulting, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and clothes for infants, among other services.

In March, the state Legislature set aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court would eventually overturn Roe v. Wade and clear the way for Arkansas' law banning nearly all abortions to take effect. The state's abortion ban, which took effect in June, outlaws abortions except in cases of a medical emergency.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the list of pregnancy resource centers and the amount they received are:

• Acts of Hope, $26,231.

• Compassion Ministries, $32,000.

• Hopeplace Fordyce Center, $32,000.

• Informed Choices Women Center $31,257.

• Pregnancy Help Clinic, Clarksville, $30,420.

• Alpha Centers, $26,800.

• Hopeplace Monticello, $31,225.

• Pathways Resource Center, $31,996.

• Informed Choices Women Center $29,344.

Pregnancy resource centers can use the funding for a variety of needs ranging from costs related to director support, rent, utilities, advertising and staffing for special projects. Centers cannot use the funds for "community awareness events, food and beverages and salary support for employees beyond the project period," according to rules from the department.

In September, the Department of Finance announced that 14 pregnancy resource centers will receive grant funding.

After the nine additional centers were announced Thursday, all additional funding for pregnancy resource centers will be divided up equally and distributed to all grantees. Before announcing the nine additional grants, the department had $512,000 in available funding for the program.

Acts of Hope, based in Blytheville, was originally denied grant funding in September because it planned to use the funds to hire staff to teach classes on abstinence and sexually transmitted diseases and for fundraising. In its updated application, the center said it planned to use state funding to advertise its services online.

"It is not enough to have just a physical building if we are not visible online," officials from the center wrote in its application.

Compassion Ministries, based in Springdale, said in its application to the Finance Department that it will use its $32,000 grant to fund case management services for homeless and at-risk pregnant teens. Alpha Centers in Batesville said it will use its $26,800 grant to purchase a new ultrasound machine.

According to the Department of Finance, a pregnancy resource center is defined as an organization that "seeks to provide a range of services to individuals facing an unintended pregnancy with the intention of encouraging pregnant women to give birth to their unborn children; and does not perform, prescribe, provide referrals for, or encourage abortion or affiliate with any organization that performs, prescribes, provides referral for, or encourages abortion."