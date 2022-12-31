Arkansas Department of Education releases ‘Report Card’ for schools, districts, state

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday announced the release of the annual "Report Card" for schools, districts and the state that contains school performance data for the most recently completed 2021-22 school year.

The online Report Card -- required by state and federal laws -- serves as a communication tool to the public and is intended to encourage dialogue and inform decisions within each school community.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key called the annual release of data a "part of our ongoing effort to achieve the vision of transforming Arkansas into the nation's leader of student-focused education."

Key, 54, who will leave the education secretary position in the coming days after eight years on the job, said Arkansas' plan for complying with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 emphasizes achievement growth and school quality.

The Report Card is a gauge of those efforts, Key said in the introduction to the latest report.

"Through the School Report Card, stakeholders can access a comprehensive view of student achievement, growth, graduation, teacher quality, school environment, and much more," Key said.

"The Report Card provides a way to communicate student outcomes, encourage dialogue, and help inform decision-makers within each school community," he wrote. "By reviewing the data, schools and districts can update their plans for school-level improvement and district support.

The online report for the statewide and individual school districts shows the grade-by-grade and subgroup-by-subgroup results from the spring 2022 Aspire exams and the A-F letter grades applied to schools in part based on the exam results.

Those exam results and A-F letter grades have been previously reported -- prior to Friday's release of the Report Card.

Included in all the Report Card data is the statewide high school graduation rate that dropped in the spring of 2022 to 88.2% as compared to 88.5% in 2020-21 and 88.8% in 2019-20. The graduation rate for Black students, however, increased slightly to 84.7% compared to 84.5% the year before. The rate for white students was 89.9%, down from 90.1% the year before.

Other pieces of data in the statewide report show that school districts provided a total 340,684 computer devices to students, who numbered 473,861 in 2021-22.

Total kindergarten through 12th grade expenditures for the state hit $4.6 billion.

The per pupil expenditure for the state was $9,882 in 2021-22, up from $9,350 the previous year, according to the report.

The Report Card also has data on the school environment, including counts on student expulsions, school-related arrests and weapons incidents: 999 in 2021-22 compared to 598 the year before.

All of the data are available at the "Report Card" tab on the My School Info website: https://bit.ly/3V5WpjA.

Additional information about the report cards is available at https://bit.ly/3hrfDm5.