Bauxite, circa 1910: Bauxite ore was discovered in Saline County in 1887, and the first ore was mined and shipped in 1896 from the community then named Perrysmith. The name changed to Bauxite in 1903, and the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) formed there in 1907. Miners depended on these small but powerful train engines to pull the narrow railcars loaded with the heavy ore from surface strip mines.

