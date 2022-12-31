Arkansas State men vs. Louisiana-Monroe
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 5-9, 1-0
SERIES ASU leads 45-31
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.8;3.4
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;10.9;9.1
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;8.9;8.4
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.0;2.9
F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.7;3.3
COACH Mike Balado (78-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
Louisiana-Monroe
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Tyreke Locure, 6-0, Jr.;13.2;4.0
G Jamari Blackmon, 6-0, Sr.;9.8;2.5
F Victor Bafutto, 6-10, Sr.;8.7;6.5
F Thomas Howell, 6-8, So.;8.6;7.7
G Langston Powell, 6-5, Sr.;5.5;31.5
COACH Keith Richard (146-240 in 13th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 296-357 in 22nd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Louisiana-Monroe
68.3;Points for;70.7
63.8;Points against;69.5
+3.4;Rebound margin;+1.0
+1.0;Turnover margin;+0.9
45.9;FG pct.;42.7
33.5;3-pt. pct.;33.4
64.5;FT pct.;70.5
CHALK TALK ASU and Louisiana-Monroe split last season's two regular-season games, with the road team winning each time before the Red Wolves edged the Warhawks 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. ... ASU has six players averaging at least 8.0 points per game, led by Caleb Fields' 12.8. ... The Red Wolves are 22-10 in Sun Belt openers all-time after winning at Old Dominion on Thursday night. ... Louisiana-Monroe's 57-53 win at Texas State on Thursday was its first road victory this season.
-- Mitchell Gladstone