Arkansas State men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 5-9, 1-0

SERIES ASU leads 45-31

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;12.8;3.4

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;10.9;9.1

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;8.9;8.4

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.8.0;2.9

F Julian Lual, 6-6, So.;4.7;3.3

COACH Mike Balado (78-85 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tyreke Locure, 6-0, Jr.;13.2;4.0

G Jamari Blackmon, 6-0, Sr.;9.8;2.5

F Victor Bafutto, 6-10, Sr.;8.7;6.5

F Thomas Howell, 6-8, So.;8.6;7.7

G Langston Powell, 6-5, Sr.;5.5;31.5

COACH Keith Richard (146-240 in 13th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 296-357 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Louisiana-Monroe

68.3;Points for;70.7

63.8;Points against;69.5

+3.4;Rebound margin;+1.0

+1.0;Turnover margin;+0.9

45.9;FG pct.;42.7

33.5;3-pt. pct.;33.4

64.5;FT pct.;70.5

CHALK TALK ASU and Louisiana-Monroe split last season's two regular-season games, with the road team winning each time before the Red Wolves edged the Warhawks 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. ... ASU has six players averaging at least 8.0 points per game, led by Caleb Fields' 12.8. ... The Red Wolves are 22-10 in Sun Belt openers all-time after winning at Old Dominion on Thursday night. ... Louisiana-Monroe's 57-53 win at Texas State on Thursday was its first road victory this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone