Arkansas State women at Georgia Southern

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Ga.

RECORDS ASU 5-7, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia Southern 8-2, 0-1

SERIES ASU leads 9-3

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.7;5.7

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;10.2;5.2

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;9.2;1.7

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.7;9.3

F Kiaura Ellis, 6-0, So.;5.2;4.3

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-17 in second season at ASU and overall)

Georgia Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Terren Ward, 5-11, Jr.;16.2;8.3

F Taya Gibson, 5-11, Sr.;9.2;5.4

G Simone James, 5-10, Jr.;8.9;2.6

F Eden Johnson, 6-2, Jr.;5.4;3.6

G Constance Thomas, 5-8, Jr.;5.2;1.9

COACH Anita Howard (47-45 in fourth season at Georgia Southern, 192-96 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Ga. Southern

69.9;Points for;89.3

70.9;Points against;65.1

-0.2;Rebound margin;+11.4

+1.0;Turnover margin;+3.3

39.5;FG pct.;46.6

28.5;3-pt. pct.;35.0

68.3;FT pct.;66.5

CHALK TALK Georgia Southern won 84-75 during these teams' only meeting last season at Statesboro. ... ASU's Lauryn Pendleton logged her third career double-double Thursday night at Louisiana-Monroe, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. ... The Eagles' leading scorer, Terren Ward, ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in scoring at 16.2 points per game. ... Georgia Southern is the Sun Belt's best three-point shooting team at 35.0%.

-- Mitchell Gladstone