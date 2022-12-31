Bank of Japan bond buys enter 3rd day

The Bank of Japan announced an unprecedented third day of unscheduled bond purchases Friday as policymakers fight back against speculation the central bank is about to end its super-accommodating monetary policy.

The combination of additional fixed-rate and fixed-amount purchases announced Friday have boosted this month's buying to about $128 billion, a monthly record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank's avalanche of bond buying follows a surge in yields since Japan unexpectedly raised its ceiling for the benchmark 10-year note to 0.5% on Dec. 20.

While policymakers said the move was to improve market functioning, traders have interpreted it as a step toward the end of the yield-curve control policy as they load up on shorts for potentially a defining 2023 strategy.

"Honestly, I don't understand the BOJ's intention," Kazuhiko Sano, chief bond strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, wrote in a research note. "The wider trading band is only fanning speculation of more policy changes and increased bond purchases risk reducing market liquidity even further."

The Bank of Japan offered Friday to buy unlimited amounts of two-year bonds at a yield of 0.04% and of five-year debt at 0.24%, along with roughly $5.3 billion of 1-10 year bonds and about $2.3 billion of 10-25 year debt.

That's in addition to daily operations to buy unlimited quantities of 10-year securities and futures-linked securities at 0.5%. The central bank also said late Thursday it will provide banks with no-interest two-year loans next week.

Funds from BlueBay Asset Management to Schroders have said they added to short positions on Japanese bonds, with some also buying the yen. Meanwhile, economists have said Governor Haruhiko Kuroda eroded his credibility with the policy switch.

"It looks like the BOJ isn't tolerating higher yields on shorter notes," said Keisuke Tsuruta, a bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. "These are probably preemptive measures because foreign funds come back after the New Year holiday, and there will be a 10-year note auction."

Japan's bond market reopens Wednesday. Its Ministry of Finance will auction about $20.6 billion of 10-year bonds Thursday.

Information for this report was contributed by Yoshihiro Sato, Saburo Funabiki and Hidenori Yamanaka of Bloomberg News (WPNS).