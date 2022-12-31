Bentonville pedestrian dies when struck by vehicle

BENTONVILLE -- A pedestrian died Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle in Bentonville, police said.

Carl Cantrell, 29, of Bentonville, was killed just after 4:50 p.m. while crossing Arkansas 102 in Bentonville, according to a police report.

A 2011 Isuzu NPR struck Cantrell in the outside eastbound lane, police said.

Law enforcement investigating the accident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

In a separate incident, Ladarius Heard, 21, of Bono, died Wednesday when the 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving was hit by a 2023 Volvo 760 on U.S. 63 near Bono, state police said.